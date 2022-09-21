Read full article on original website
Cool, sunny with a bit of a breeze Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The coolest air of the season will be with us tonight as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees. Some locales into the western and central Southern Tier will see lows into the upper 30s. High pressure ensures an abundance of sun on Friday with highs in the 50s. The weekend will start on a fair note and somewhat milder note but will end with showers and a few thundery downpours on Sunday.
Frost Advisory tonight for a portion of the S.Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's getting chilly for the S.Tier tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-30s for the valley's. A Frost Advisory is posted for Cattaraugus, Allegany, Potter and McKean counties from late tonight through Saturday morning. Protect sensitive vegetation. High pressure building into the area brings a...
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
Showers and storms on tap for overnight hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has keyed in on the potential for severe weather across the Northeast on Wednesday, including Buffalo. Currently, all of Western New York is within the Storm Prediction Center's slight risk area, that's 2 on a scale of 5, for this afternoon and evening. This means that storms are likely, and there is a better chance that they could be strong to severe. The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
Creating a beautiful fall mantle with Tattered Tulip Barn
If all this Fall talk has put you into the mood to do a little fall decorating this weekend, we got something you can work on. Mercedes went to Tattered Tulip and caught up with Lisa Miles to find out how you can create your own look at home that will have you falling in love with Fall.
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York
The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
WNY company comes to the rescue after mobile food pantry breaks down
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hearts for the Homeless Mobile Soup Kitchen has become a staple for Buffalo neighbors in need of a meal. Five evenings a week, the truck can be found outside Buffalo's downtown library delivering food and clothes to whoever shows up. "Everybody is always really...
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
