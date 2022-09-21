ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

See photos as North Muskegon tops Hart at North Muskegon High School

MUSKEGON, MI - Fans bundled up to watch North Muskegon face off against Hart in the first cool weather game of the season on Friday, Sept. 23vat North Muskegon High School. Students from North Muskegon dressed in white and threw baby powder into the air each time their team scored.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Sports
City
Ravenna, MI
City
Fremont, MI
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Whitehall, MI
City
North Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Ludington, MI
Fast Casual

Dickey's adding to Michigan footprint

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has opened in Holland, Michigan, and is celebrating with a guest appreciation tailgate party from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Hosted by Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey, guests will receive free autographed copies of the chain's cookbook, "BEHIND THE BBQ," while supplies last, according to a press release. They may also order $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches and enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win free food for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Buccaneers#Mlive#Volleyball#Muskegon Chronicle#White Division#Reeths Puffer#Rockets#Tigers
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pilot after-school program helps Muskegon students ‘tune up’

A new music-based elementary program is offering underserved students free instruments and music lessons in a group-based environment with experienced teachers. The West Michigan Symphony (WMS) is launching a pilot program called Tune Up through Muskegon’s Marquette and Oakview elementary schools. This free program, led by Lauren Garza, will...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

Favorite photos from the opening days of ArtPrize 2022

Tamsin Troff, of Holland, looks at Stone Peng’s ArtPrize entry “Being Alone” at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The entry consists of 18 pictures that show the beauty of being alone in nature. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo. 16 / 21.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy