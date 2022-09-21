Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Gameday Muskegon! See Player of the Week winner, full Week 5 slate
MUSKEGON – The Oakridge Eagles are flying high so far this fall to the tune of a 4-0 overall record and a No. 3 ranking in Division 5 according to the latest edition of the Associated Press statewide poll. The Eagles have beaten four quality opponents through the first...
MLive.com
See photos as North Muskegon tops Hart at North Muskegon High School
MUSKEGON, MI - Fans bundled up to watch North Muskegon face off against Hart in the first cool weather game of the season on Friday, Sept. 23vat North Muskegon High School. Students from North Muskegon dressed in white and threw baby powder into the air each time their team scored.
MSU Golf to host big event at American Dunes in Grand Haven
The 18-team tournament is at American Dunes Golf Course.
Grand Rapids, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Christian High School football team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on September 22, 2022, 13:30:00.
Fast Casual
Dickey's adding to Michigan footprint
Dickey's Barbecue Pit has opened in Holland, Michigan, and is celebrating with a guest appreciation tailgate party from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Hosted by Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey, guests will receive free autographed copies of the chain's cookbook, "BEHIND THE BBQ," while supplies last, according to a press release. They may also order $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches and enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win free food for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game.
Five candidates for Grand Haven city manager chosen for interviews
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Five candidates to be Grand Haven’s next city manager, all of them from Michigan, will be interviewed by the city council next week. Among them is Ashley Latsch, the assistant city manager who has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of Patrick McGinnis at the end of June.
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
Injuries reported in crash near Byron Center
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.
Shock rocker Alice Cooper hits links with Grand Rapids Community College coaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Shock rocker Alice Cooper is well-known for his on-stage dramatics. But maybe not so much his golf game. Still, he’s an avid golfer who hit the links Wednesday, Sept. 21 with Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches before a planned show at DeVos Performance Hall.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available.
grmag.com
Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
Two Muskegon city manager finalists chosen for second-round interviews
MUSKEGON, MI – Two finalists have made the cut to be Muskegon’s next city manager, and they’re both home grown. Current Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell and Gaines Township Manager Jonathan Seyferth will be called back for second interviews, the Muskegon City Commission decided on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pilot after-school program helps Muskegon students ‘tune up’
A new music-based elementary program is offering underserved students free instruments and music lessons in a group-based environment with experienced teachers. The West Michigan Symphony (WMS) is launching a pilot program called Tune Up through Muskegon’s Marquette and Oakview elementary schools. This free program, led by Lauren Garza, will...
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
MLive.com
Favorite photos from the opening days of ArtPrize 2022
Tamsin Troff, of Holland, looks at Stone Peng’s ArtPrize entry “Being Alone” at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The entry consists of 18 pictures that show the beauty of being alone in nature. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo. 16 / 21.
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
Waterspouts possible, waves could reach 10 feet in Lake Michigan
HOLLAND, MI - Welcome to fall in the Great Lakes. To celebrate today’s autumn equinox, Lake Michigan waves are forecast to build up to 10 feet and the National Weather Service says waterspouts are going to be possible all day today as cold air continues to settle into our region.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
