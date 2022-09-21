Read full article on original website
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
TechRadar
Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers
Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
Simple Google hack could save your life – and it only takes seconds
TECH can be a great force for good, especially when it comes to safety in the real world. Google has built a very useful tool into its Maps app which may come in especially handy if a loved one is heading home alone at night. Though it can be used...
ZDNet
How to create different network locations in MacOS for more flexible connections
I connect to a lot of different networks. At home, I have three different LANs to choose from, which I use depending on my needs. For example, I have a general-purpose network and one that I use for the deployment of containers and the like. For the general-purpose network, I...
Meta: We’re not-so-big tech now
As Meta shapes its antitrust defense, it has begun pointing out its plummeting stock price as a sign that competition is alive and well in its market. Driving the news: Meta’s market value is down by more than 60% since the spring. It has lost ground to its surging rival TikTok, and its revenue has been curtailed by Apple's iOS privacy changes.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Tech experts at Google and Amazon are spending $150,000 on cosmetic surgery to become three inches taller
TECH experts at big companies such as Google and Amazon are spending $150,000 to become three inches taller, a surgeon has claimed. Las Vegas cosmetic surgeon Kevin Debiparshad who offers his patients the chance to increase their height has treated CEOs, actors and recently many tech workers. The pioneering cosmetic...
The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world
I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
ZDNet
ServiceNow gets a lot more specific with its workflows
ServiceNow, which provides configurable workflow software for various functions within an organization, today launched a new version of its main platform that gets much more granular than it has ever been -- even as detailed as guiding a procurement officer through requests for indirect employee purchases. Featured. ServiceNow has a...
ZDNet
Microsoft readies more modules for its Viva employee-experience suite
Today, Microsoft took the wraps off new apps that it plans to add to its Viva employee-experience platform in the coming year. The company also announced that its Viva Sales CRM companion app will be generally available on Oct. 3. Officials made these announcements during a virtual event on Sept. 22.
ZDNet
AGM Glory G1S review: Superhero powers in a rugged smartphone
Earlier this summer, my ZDNET colleague, Jack Wallen, posted his impressions of the AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone. I'm following that up with this formal review. I spent a month using the G1S in the water, on the beach, in the wilderness, and in other environments where this mid-range phone was destined for.
ZDNet
Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam
Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in 2022 after metaverse leap
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's personal worth has eroded by a whopping $71 billion dollars in 2022 alone, the most for any billionaire as tracked by Bloomberg. Zuckerberg's mighty fall is not just attributed to market factors and has put the spotlight back on his company's pivot to the metaverse. Last...
