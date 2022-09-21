ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers

Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
Mark Zuckerberg
Tim Berners Lee
Axios

Meta: We’re not-so-big tech now

As Meta shapes its antitrust defense, it has begun pointing out its plummeting stock price as a sign that competition is alive and well in its market. Driving the news: Meta’s market value is down by more than 60% since the spring. It has lost ground to its surging rival TikTok, and its revenue has been curtailed by Apple's iOS privacy changes.
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
China
The Guardian

The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world

I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
ZDNet

ServiceNow gets a lot more specific with its workflows

ServiceNow, which provides configurable workflow software for various functions within an organization, today launched a new version of its main platform that gets much more granular than it has ever been -- even as detailed as guiding a procurement officer through requests for indirect employee purchases. Featured. ServiceNow has a...
ZDNet

Microsoft readies more modules for its Viva employee-experience suite

Today, Microsoft took the wraps off new apps that it plans to add to its Viva employee-experience platform in the coming year. The company also announced that its Viva Sales CRM companion app will be generally available on Oct. 3. Officials made these announcements during a virtual event on Sept. 22.
ZDNet

AGM Glory G1S review: Superhero powers in a rugged smartphone

Earlier this summer, my ZDNET colleague, Jack Wallen, posted his impressions of the AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone. I'm following that up with this formal review. I spent a month using the G1S in the water, on the beach, in the wilderness, and in other environments where this mid-range phone was destined for.
ZDNet

Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam

Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
