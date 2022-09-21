Read full article on original website
Bond set at $1.2 million for Louisiana man after kidnapping investigation
The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man.
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Lake Charles Police arrest kidnapping suspect, free victim
Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, is accused of in Louisiana of kidnapping and other charges, and has two Houston warrants accusing him of domestic violence.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
Vernon Parish Deputy Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In September 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) was requested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
A passenger is dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 10 between Breaux and Henderson.
Sheriff's Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
9/220: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Tyric Dewayne Davis, 20, 3644 Taylor St. — drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Michael Joseph Guillory, 39, 1617 8th St. — battery of a dating partner, first...
Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Martin Parish
St. Martin Parish – Shortly after 12:00 a.m. on September 21, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish. The crash took the life of 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles.
Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash
Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
EPSO: Drug safety concerns in Evangeline Parish
In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory is sending a message to parents and children to watch out for narcotics that look like everyday snacks.
Lake Charles woman dead after single-vehicle crash on I-10
A Lake Charles woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in hit the guardrail on I-10.
DOTD Alert Lake Charles Drivers Of Closures Coming To I-10
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, September 23 that there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1. Motorists in Lake Charles and the surrounding area who travel these roadways daily for work should make plans to take an alternate route now. DOTD...
UPDATE: Escaped prisoner from Pine Prairie back in custody
According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
Louisiana State Police Giving Out Free Booster Seats This Saturday Sept. 24 In Lake Charles
Louisiana State Police Troop D is participating in the National Seat Check this Saturday, September 24th in Lake Charles and has partnered with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. This is your chance to have professionals check your child's car seat or...
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
