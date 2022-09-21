ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin’s national TV address ‘chilling’, says foreign office minister Gillian Keegan

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Foreign office minister Gillian Keegan has told BBC Breakfast that Vladimir Putin’s national TV address was “chilling” and “a serious threat”.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the Russian president announced a “partial mobilisation” as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark.

Mr Putin also warned the west that Moscow would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”

“It is chilling, as I say, it’s a serious threat, but one he’s made before,” Ms Keegan said in response.

