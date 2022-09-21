ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation pushes UK debt interest costs to August record

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdDdo_0i4ACR1p00

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been dealt a blow ahead of his mini-Budget because official figures revealed higher than expected government borrowing last month as its debt interest bill soared to an August record.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said soaring inflation saw the interest on government debt jump by 22 per cent year on year to £8.2bn last month – the highest August figure since monthly records began in April 1997.

Government borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, hit £11.8bn in August – £2.6bn below the same month last year, but far higher than the £6.5bn expected by most economists and nearly double the £6bn predicted by fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The figure also represented a £6.5bn surge from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, when it was £5.3bn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gE9Zt_0i4ACR1p00

The chancellor is preparing to unveil an emergency mini-Budget on Friday as the government under new prime minister Liz Truss looks to head off a recession caused by the cost of living crisis.

In response to the borrowing figures, Mr Kwarteng said: “Our priority is to grow the economy and improve living standards for everyone, with strong economic growth and sustainable public finances going hand in hand.

“As chancellor, I have pledged to get debt down in the medium term.

“However, in the face of a major economic shock, it is absolutely right that the government takes action now to help families and businesses, just as we did during the pandemic.”

The government has already said it will fund its energy bill freeze by piling on more government debt, while it is also feared the hefty tax cuts expected on Friday will leave the public finances in a desperate state.

The ONS said government spending in August remained largely unchanged compared with a year earlier, at £73.2bn, although it was higher than forecast.

Debt interest payments linked to Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation were also far higher than predicted and now stand at £49bn in the financial year to date – 65 per cent up year on year.

Public sector net debt, excluding state-owned banks, was £2.4 trillion at the end of August, or around 96.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) – an increase of £195.2bn year on year.

But in a glimmer of good news on borrowing, the figures showed the economic slowdown across the UK did not affect central government receipts, which were up by £5.6bn year on year to £69.6bn in August thanks to a £3.9bn rise in tax receipts to £51.4bn.

Revisions to data also left year-to-date government borrowing in line with the OBR forecast, at £58.2bn – £21.4bn less than in the same period last year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss tells US corporate giants her tax cuts ‘just the start’, despite warnings of unsustainable debt

Liz Truss has told US multinational corporations that her plan for imminent tax cuts is “just the start” of a long-term plan to simply Britain’s taxes as she tries to lure investment.The prime minister told bosses of firms including Google, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase that she wants “lower, simpler taxes” to attract businesses to the UK during a speech in New York on Wednesday.Ms Truss also said Britain still has a significant number of people who are “economically inactive” following the Covid crisis – vowing that her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget would “encourage more people to go into work”.Confirming...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

America struggles due to inflation under Biden administration

As the latest numbers from the consumer price index were just released, we are looking at how the public is dealing with inflation. Last month, the Biden administration touted a 0% inflation rate. However, while the inflation rate may not have increased in July, 8.3% inflation remains a historically high rate. The latest numbers released in September show food prices have jumped 11.4%, fuel and oil are 68% higher, and electricity bills are 15.8% higher. Two-thirds of the country have reported they did not add to their savings in the month of August in order to compensate for the higher cost of living.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Government Debt#Gross Domestic Product#Net Debt#Uk
The Independent

Why has the Bank of England raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% on Thursday.It means that rates are now at their highest level since 2008 and could rise even further as the central bank looks to grapple soaring inflation.But what does the rate hike actually mean for households? And does anyone stand to gain? The PA news agency explores the implications here.– Why are rates rising so much?The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation under control, targeting 2% a year.But in recent months inflation has started to run away. It hit 9.9% in...
BUSINESS
BBC

Income tax to be cut by 1p from April

The majority of taxpayers will pay one pence less in income tax in the pound from April next year. New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the cut in the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% would benefit more than 31 million people. The cut, which applies to annual...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Associated Press

UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don’t go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies “are able to get through this winter.” “We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. U.K. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation,” though critics predicted it would lead to higher interest rates and government debt.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

UK slashes personal, corporate taxes in bid to spur growth

Britain’s new government on Friday announced a sweeping plan of tax cuts it said would be funded by borrowing and revenues generated by anticipated growth, as part of contentious moves to combat the cost-of-living crisis and bolster a faltering economy. But Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng offered few details on...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing on Friday in an economic agenda that floored financial markets, with sterling and British government bonds in freefall. Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax, cancelled a planned rise in corporate...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng scraps cap on bankers’ bonuses in mini-budget

A cap on bankers bonuses has been lifted as part of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event - or “mini-budget” - today, 23 September.The chancellor has scrapped the EU-wide cap introduced in 2014, which limited bonuses to 200 per cent of bankers’ annual salaries, originally intended to discourage profit-chasing that critics said triggered the financial crash of 2008.The mini-budget comes a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession, lifting interest rates to their highest levels for 14 years to 2.25 per cent.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy