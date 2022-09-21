ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

City Pub Group boss appeals for Government business rates and visa action

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq6wJ_0i4ACLyh00

The boss of City Pub Group has called on the Government to address business rates and provide longer work visas to aid industry labour shortages.

It came as the London-based pub operator saw shares jump on the back of a surge in sales over the first half of the year after the easing of pandemic curbs.

City Pub Group, which runs 40 pubs, revealed that revenues swelled to £26.1 million for the six months to June 26, compared with £8.9 million over the same period last year after being hampered by the pandemic.

The company swung to an adjusted pre-tax profit of £1.3 million, compared with a £2 million pre-tax loss a year earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjvsY_0i4ACLyh00

The company added that trading since the end of June has “remained positive”.

The firm expected trading to “remain resilient” for the rest of the year after the Government announced it will freeze the energy price cap for householders.

City Pub Group’s update came as the Government announced that it will also pick up nearly half of firms’ soaring energy bills for at least six months from October.

Clive Watson, chairman of City Pub Group, said the company has bolstered its finances over the past year but is keen for further support from the Government when it announces a new package on Friday.

He said: “The disposal of six pubs in April for £17 million has put the company in an even stronger position with very low net debt and what we believe is amongst the lowest gearing in the sector. However we continue to urge the Government to do more for hospitality, particularly on business rates and providing two to three-year visas to alleviate the labour shortages.

“City Pub Group is a dynamic business which benefits from having a wonderful estate of high-quality freehold pubs.

“From our position of strength, we will adopt an entrepreneurial approach to retailing and embrace technology.

“We will continue to run our existing business ever more efficiently, our current focus, before turning our attention to building the company by acquisition when the time is right.”

Shares rose by 5.6% to 56.5p in early trading.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Businesses with tax haven links ‘won one in six’ public procurement contracts

Businesses linked to tax havens were the winners of one in every six public procurement contracts issued by government across a five-year period, new analysis has reportedly found. Labour criticised what it called a “Tory procurement racket” while others called the figures a “scandal”. The Fair Tax Foundation analysis looked at public procurement contracts issued by the UK government between 2014 and 2019. It found 17.5 per cent of successful bidders were at least partly domiciled in a tax haven, including the British Virgin Islands, Panama and Jersey.These contracts were worth £37.5 bn in total, according to Fair Tax Foundation.The...
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fracking ban lifted as energy security made ‘absolute priority’ by Government

England’s fracking ban has been lifted as Liz Truss’s Government vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security, setting Downing Street on a collision course with environmental campaigners.Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means securing domestic energy supplies is vital as he defended lifting the moratorium on fracking, which has been in place since 2019 after a series of tremors caused by the process.Mr Rees-Mogg suggested limits on acceptable levels of seismic activity are too restrictive and said the Government is determined to “realise any potential sources of domestic gas”.Fracking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government bans councils from enforcing 15mph speed limits

The government has banned councils from enforcing 15mph speed limits on their roads, disappointing road safety campaigners.Last year the City of London Corporation announced that it would be the first local authority to introduce the lower speed limit across the Square Mile in a bid to make its streets safer.Other councils in built-up areas around the country were expected to follow suit if the change was successful.But The Independent has learned the Department for Transport (DfT) has refused to grant permission to the Corporation to enforce the planned lower limit.DfT officials say they are concerned about the accuracy of speedometers...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Visas#A Visa#Business Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#City Pub Group
The Independent

Tax cut will not ‘suddenly unlock growth’ CBI boss warns chancellor

One of the UK’s most senior business leaders has warned the chancellor that measures included in his tax cutting Budget will not “suddenly unlock growth”.Kwasi Kwarteng was accused of "betting the house" on trickle-down economics after he unveiled £45bn-worth of tax cuts and massively increased borrowing in what had been billed as a ‘mini Budget’.He abolished the top 45p rate of income tax, reversed the rise in national insurance and scrapped a planned rise in corporation tax in a drive to boost economic growth.But sterling fell to its lowest level since in 37 years amid concerns over borrowing and...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy