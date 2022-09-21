News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation
Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
kggfradio.com
CPD Seeking Missing Coffeyville Teen
The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Gage Keeney. He was last seen leaving his residence Monday the 19th wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, a tan hat, and carrying a tan backpack with gray straps. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Gage Keeney, please call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
UPDATE: Fight over a dog led to deadly shooting in Springfield
Robert Parmley Jr. was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 9:50 pm on Thursday, September 22.
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
Shooting in Crawford County mobile home park, search for suspect underway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities search for a suspect after a Pittsburg man was shot Thursday evening. The shooting happened at 121 Glenn Way at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Crawford County. Shortly after 7:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. They got...
Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
He says he is not a hero, man helps people out of burning apartment building
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday, September 22, 2022, just after 5:30 a.m. calls for fire on East 9th Street, to an apartment building housing four units. Joey Burton was driving along St Louis Ave on his way to work and smelled smoke. Burton tells us, “I got up early, was...
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
House fire at longtime unoccupied structure in Greenwood area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance...
KYTV
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police. Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.
Man shot while driving in Springfield Friday; here’s what we know
A man was shot while driving in Springfield Friday evening. Police say he drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
KYTV
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mount Vernon, Mo. woman to prison for the death of a woman kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well. Siera Dunham pleaded guilty to robbery and stealing charges related to the death of Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. She will spend 20 years in prison following the plea.
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
newstalkkzrg.com
Two dogs have been shot in Parsons, Kansas in separate incidents
On Thursday morning September 22nd Parsons Police responded to a report of a shot dog in the 1500 Block of Grand. Witnesses provided varying descriptions of the suspect being a White Male between 20 and 40 years old wearing camo clothing with a black backpack. Witnesses heard at least one...
Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot
PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
