ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

koamnewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation

Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

CPD Seeking Missing Coffeyville Teen

The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Gage Keeney. He was last seen leaving his residence Monday the 19th wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, a tan hat, and carrying a tan backpack with gray straps. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Gage Keeney, please call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Greenwood, MO
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, MO
City
Joplin, MO
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg, KS
Crime & Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Haven#Quapaw Fire Ems#Joplin Fire Dept#Bp#Carney#Pittsburg Public Library#Koam News#Rewritten
KOLR10 News

Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newstalkkzrg.com

Two dogs have been shot in Parsons, Kansas in separate incidents

On Thursday morning September 22nd Parsons Police responded to a report of a shot dog in the 1500 Block of Grand. Witnesses provided varying descriptions of the suspect being a White Male between 20 and 40 years old wearing camo clothing with a black backpack. Witnesses heard at least one...
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot

PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
PARSONS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy