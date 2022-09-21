Read full article on original website
Accumulation of mutations in antibody and CD8 T cell epitopes in a B cell depleted lymphoma patient with chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection
Antibodies against the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) can drive adaptive evolution in immunocompromised patients with chronic infection. Here we longitudinally analyze SARS-CoV-2 sequences in a B cell-depleted, lymphoma patient with chronic, ultimately fatal infection, and identify three mutations in the spike protein that dampen convalescent plasma-mediated neutralization of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, four mutations emerge in non-spike regions encoding three CD8 T cell epitopes, including one nucleoprotein epitope affected by two mutations. Recognition of each mutant peptide by CD8 T cells from convalescent donors is reduced compared to its ancestral peptide, with additive effects resulting from double mutations. Querying public SARS-CoV-2 sequences shows that these mutations have independently emerged as homoplasies in circulating lineages. Our data thus suggest that potential impacts of CD8 T cells on SARS-CoV-2 mutations, at least in those with humoral immunodeficiency, warrant further investigation to inform on vaccine design.
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Mannan-binding lectin serine protease-2 (MASP-2) in human kidney and its relevance for proteolytic activation of the epithelial sodium channel
Proteolytic activation of the renal epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) is increased by aldosterone. The aldosterone-sensitive protease remains unidentified. In humans, elevated circulating aldosterone is associated with increased urinary extracellular vesicle (uEVs) excretion of mannan-binding lectin associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2). We hypothesized that MASP-2 is a physiologically relevant ENaC-activating protease. It was confirmed that MASP2 mRNA is abundantly present in liver but not in human and mouse kidneys. Aldosterone-stimulation of murine cortical colleting duct (mCCD) cellsÂ did not induce MASP-2 mRNA. In human kidney collecting duct, MASP-2 protein was detected in AQP2-negative/ATP6VB1-positive intercalated cells suggestive of MASP2 protein uptake. Plasma concentration of full-length MASP-2 and the short splice variant MAp19 were not changed in a cross-over intervention study in healthy humans with low (70Â mmol/day) versus high (250Â mmol/day) Na+ intake despite changes in aldosterone. The ratio of MAp19/MASP-2 in plasma was significantly increased with a high Na+ diet and the ratio correlated with changes in aldosterone and fractional Na+ excretion. MASP-2 was not detected in crude urine or in uEVs. MASP2 activated an amiloride-sensitive current when co-expressed with ENaC in Xenopus oocytes, but not when added to the bath solution. In monolayers of collecting duct M1 cells, MASP2 expression did not increase amiloride-sensitive current and in HEK293 cells, MASP-2 did not affect Î³ENaC cleavage. MASP-2 is neither expressed nor co-localized and co-regulated with ENaC in the human kidney or in urine after low Na+ intake. MASP-2 does not mediate physiological ENaC cleavage in low salt/high aldosterone settings.
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Exploring the sequential accumulation of metabolic syndrome components in adults
The metabolic syndrome (MetS) is diagnosed upon the manifestation of"‰â‰¥"‰3 out of 5 specific components, regardless of their combination. The sequence through which these components accumulate may serve to identify underlying pathophysiological mechanisms and improve MetS treatment. We aimed to explore whether there is a more frequent sequence of accumulation of components in adults. The cross-sectional data of the National Health Survey of Chile 2016"“2017 was analyzed. Subjects aged 18 to"‰<"‰65Â years, with body mass index"‰â‰¥"‰18.5Â kg/m2, having all MetS components measured, and not under drug treatment were included (n"‰="‰1944, 60% women). MetS components were operationalized based on harmonized criteria: elevated waist circumference (â‰¥"‰91Â cm for men,"‰â‰¥"‰83Â cm for women), reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C;"‰<"‰40Â mg/dL for men,"‰<"‰50Â mg/dL for women), elevated triglycerides (â‰¥"‰150Â mg/dL), elevated blood pressure (â‰¥"‰130Â mmHg for systolic, or"‰â‰¥"‰85Â mmHg for diastolic), and elevated glycemia (â‰¥"‰100Â mg/dL). Subjects were grouped according to the number of components. Then, the prevalence of the observed combinations was determined. In subjects with one component, the most prevalent was waist circumference (56.7%). In subjects with two, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference and HDL-C (50.8%), while in subjects with three components was waist circumference, HDL-C, and triglycerides (54.0%). Finally, in subjects with four, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference, HDL-C, triglycerides, and blood pressure (40.8%). This pattern suggests that the most frequent accumulation sequence starts with abdominal obesity, followed by dyslipidemia, elevated blood pressure, and ultimately, dysglycemia. The factors that determine the sequence remain to be determined.
Targeting non-coding RNA family members with artificial endonuclease XNAzymes
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) offer a wealth of therapeutic targets for a range of diseases. However, secondary structures and high similarity within sequence families make specific knockdown challenging. Here, we engineer a series of artificial oligonucleotide enzymes (XNAzymes) composed of 2'-deoxy-2'-fluoro-Î²-D-arabino nucleic acid (FANA) that specifically or preferentially cleave individual ncRNA family members under quasi-physiological conditions, including members of the classic microRNA clusterÂ miR-17~92 (oncomiR-1) and the Y RNA hY5. We demonstrate self-assembly of three anti-miR XNAzymes into a biostable catalytic XNA nanostructure, which targets the cancer-associated microRNAs miR-17, miR-20a and miR-21. Our results provide a starting point for the development of XNAzymes as a platform technology for precision knockdown of specific non-coding RNAs, with the potential to reduce off-target effects compared with other nucleic acid technologies.
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
Public opinion towards global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - Data from Germany and the United States
This study gathered evidence from Germany and the United States on public opinion towards fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world. Analytical Hierarchy Process and discrete choice experiments were used for this purpose. The sample is nationally representative of adults (aged 18 and above) for both countries using quotas on age, gender, education, state, and COVID-19 vaccination rates at the time of the fieldwork (25 May 2021 to 26 June 2021). Overall 1,003 responses in Germany and 1,000 in the United States were collected.
A distinct symptom pattern emerges for COVID-19 long-haul: a nationwide study
Long-haul COVID-19, also called post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), is a new illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and characterized by the persistence of symptoms. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to identify a distinct and significant temporal pattern of PASC symptoms (symptom type and onset) among a nationwide sample of PASC survivors (n"‰="‰5652). The sample was randomly sorted into two independent samples for exploratory (EFA) and confirmatory factor analyses (CFA). Five factors emerged from the EFA: (1) cold and flu-like symptoms, (2) change in smell and/or taste, (3) dyspnea and chest pain, (4) cognitive and visual problems, and (5) cardiac symptoms. The CFA had excellent model fit (x2"‰="‰513.721, df"‰="‰207, p"‰<"‰0.01, TLI"‰="‰0.952, CFI"‰="‰0.964, RMSEA"‰="‰0.024). These findings demonstrate a novel symptom pattern for PASC. These findings can enableÂ nurses in theÂ identification of at-risk patientsÂ and facilitate early, systematic symptom management strategies for PASC.
European stakeholders support a new vision for dental education
'O-Health-Edu' has announced that eight European stakeholders have actively been consulted and co-signed a Charter to support a vision for oral health professionals' education. O-Health-Edu is an Erasmus+ funded project that brings together partner universities and the Association for Dental Education in Europe (ADEE) with a wide variety of stakeholders....
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
RNAa-mediated epigenetic attenuation of the cell senescence via locus specific induction of endogenous SIRT1
SIRT1, a known regulator of cellular senescence, is a therapeutic target for age related disorders and its upregulation is a strategy to improve the cell therapeutic potentials of human mesenchymal stem cell (MSCs). Knockdown of natural antisense transcripts via small activating RNAs (RNAa) is an emerging approach for safe and locus specific gene regulation. We have recently identified a natural antisense transcript at human SIRT1 locus (SIRT1-NAT), the expression of which shows a negative correlation with that of SIRT1. To test the hypothetic upregulation of SIRT1 via knockdown of SIRT1-NAT, in this study we designed a single stranded oligonucleotide (SIRT1-antagoNAT) against the antisense transcript, transfection of which efficiently knocked down the SIRT1-NAT and induced SIRT1 transcription in human MSCs. In addition, activation of SIRT1 transfection via knockdown of SIRT1-NAT in human MSCs enhanced their proliferation and differentiation potentials, reduced senescence associated Î²-galactosidase activity and reversed the senescence associated molecular alterations. Our findings introduce an RNAa mediated approach for epigenetic induction of endogenous SIRT1 and the consequent attenuation of senescence. Further studies should evaluate the therapeutic potentials of this approach against various age related disorders.
Striving for green steel
Steel underpins modern society but its production generates intensive carbon dioxide emissions. For its sustainable development, the steel industry requires technology and product upgrades, driven by innovation and cooperation. The recent extreme weather, such as the heatwaves, that raged across the world this summer is a reminder of the severe...
