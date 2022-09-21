ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

14-year-old hit, killed by car while trying to catch dog in McClain County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6HtE_0i4AAx0X00

McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car in McClain County after she ran into a road to try to catch a dog.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. the girl ran onto State Highway 76 at 214th Street in Dibble, south of Oklahoma City.

OHP said the girl was hit by a Lincoln Navigator after she ran into the road to try to catch a dog.

The 14-year-old has not been identified. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

