Greensboro, NC

Casa Azul shares culture through art, dance and music

By Cambridge Cunningham
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arts, music and dancing are a big part of Latino culture.

Those creative expressions are the things that Casa Azul wants to share with the larger Greensboro community.

“We bring events to the city, cultural events and social events. And it’s just a way for the Latina community to gather and connect with each other and also celebrate our beautiful culture,” Zizi Barhouma, a board member for Casa Azul, said.

Every November, Casa Azul hosts Dia de Lost Muertos, in remembrance of loved ones who have died.

This year, people visiting downtown Greensboro for First Friday have had the chance to learn to dance the salsa at “Noches Latinas” in LeBauer Park. The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been helping make these events happen.

“We’re very welcoming. We are a culture that is very loving. We love people, we love to laugh so to any of our events if you come and you’re a part of that, that’s what you’re going to get,” Maria Gonzales, co-chair of Casa Azul’s board, said.

Volunteers have run Casa Azul for 11 years and leaders say they work hard to find more support so they can expand activities. “Our hope is that Casa Azul will become a more stable organization financially, that we can really bring a lot more programs to our schools, to different group ages. Also thinking not only from the little ones but also our elders, where they can have cultural events, dance events, art, everything involved,” Gonzales said.

As the Latino Community grows in Guilford County, Casa Azul is inviting everyone to connect and share their unique story.

“I feel like Casa Azul is a great place to make friends, to make memories. It’s a place where you can not only celebrate your culture but you can share your culture with others,” Barhouma said.

