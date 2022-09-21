Read full article on original website
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Prada lets it rip with ‘gestures of error’ at Milan fashion week
Prada and Raf Simons added pre-lived defects to their immaculate simplicity, with abstract filmic backdrops by Nicolas Winding Refn
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
Gucci features identical twins on the runway at Milan Fashion Week
MILAN — Sixty-eight sets of twins walked down the runway in Milan for Alessandro Michele’s Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed “Twinsburg.”. Michele, Gucci’s creative director, had a stage constructed with a secret reveal. According to The Associated Press, he staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in similar looks in synchronic stride.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes
Milan Fashion Week is underway, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Check back for more throughout the week. Casadei The brand has always been focused on the future, from sustainability to digital innovation. And for spring ’23, Casadei is taking things to the next level with an NFT to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its well-known Blade heel. Call it Casadei 3.0. Each customer purchasing the NFT will be offered an avatar to play in metaverse platform Decentraland. They can also...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Gigi Hadid Strus Down The Runway in Towering Platforms & Hooded Dress at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Gigi Hadid just walked the runway for Versace during Milan Fashion Week in a fresh take on wearing head-to-toe black. The model, who has walked Versace’s shows for over several seasons now, wore a long-sleeve black ankle-length dress with an asymmetrical hood, side cut-out, and a high back slit. The dress coordinated with towering black platform heels with four small buckle straps across them. The Versace team accessorized the look with gold Versace rings and a pair of gold Versace stud earrings. Hadid’s hair was perfectly slicked back under the hood and parted in the center. Her beauty look was very dramatic...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Italian fashion houses are in the midst of a shake-up at Milan fashion week
The London catwalks were muffled and muted by national mourning – but in Milan, fashion week is in ebullient mood. The Italian fashion industry is on course for its best ever year of sales in 2022. Opening the week of fashion shows Carlo Capasa, the president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, said “in 2022, we are going to reach and even exceed the level of sales generated before the 2008 crisis, recording the [Italian] fashion industry’s highest revenue in 20 years”.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
wmagazine.com
Leni and Heidi Klum Color Coordinate During Milan Fashion Week
Leni and Heidi Klum lent some truth to the phrase “like mother, like daughter,” when they posed in coordinating looks following the presentation of Leni’s capsule collection with German fashion retailer, About You, at Milan Fashion Week. The voluminous sleeves on Heidi’s white button down top from...
Milan fashion mobilises for Italy vote
Go out and vote to protect your rights, top Italian designers urged compatriots this week as the Milan shows coincided with elections predicted to see a far-right government take power in Rome. "On September 25 vote to protect rights already acquired, thinking about progress and with an eye on the future," she posted.
Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons Partner With Director Nicolas Winding Refn on Immersive Installation for Spring Show
MILAN — Expect to be surprised yet again at the Prada show on Thursday in Milan. Intriguing and innovative set designs are par for the course at the Italian brand, which has for some time been showing at Fondazione Prada, a space that is revisited season after season.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionFront Row at Prada Men's Spring 2023 For spring, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have partnered with film director Nicolas Winding Refn on a project called “Touch of Crude.” Winding Refn, known for movies including the “Pusher” trilogy and “Drive,” has conceived an...
Designers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week
The show must go on, but the queen of royal fashion is always remembered. Designers included plenty of nods to the late Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week this year, which was held during the nationwide period of mourning in the UK following her death on September 8. Despite...
Ashley Graham Makes a Sleek Appearance in a Corseted Versace Gown & Strappy Stilettos at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Ashley Graham took a sleek risk front row at the 2023 Versace Spring/Summer show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today. The dramatic show saw its guests in dramatic wears, Graham included. The model dressed in all-black with strappy footwear. The Sports Illustrated model’s ensemble consisted of a black maxi dress with long sleeves and a structured corseted waistline. Graham carried a white leather clutch with gold hardware and decorated her ears with matching dangling gold studs. The mom of three wore her dark brown tresses half up half down with a slick top knot and accentuated her features with a vampy...
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Brings 90s Revival to Milan Fashion Week
New York City is well acquainted with Bella Hadid's affinity for reviving decades-old fashion trends. But now, she's bringing that style prowess to Italy. Today, the supermodel was spotted wearing a '90s-inspired outfit during Milan Fashion Week. The ensemble consisted of a white cropped tank top, bootcut trousers with splotches of various olive green tones and a raw hem, a striped brown sweater slung over her shoulders, and black boots. She accessorized with a frayed military green crossbody bag from Chanel, which featured motifs like the fashion house's logo and peace signs all over the strap, as well as matching green sunglasses, gold drop earrings, and a wide black headband.
In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation
Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
