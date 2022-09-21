ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Turner: Schools met or exceeded growth targets

By By John Foley Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QCGB_0i4AASq800

All schools in the Perquimans County Schools eligible for letter grades under the state’s school accountability system received Cs on their report cards even though all either met or exceeded their academic growth targets.

Hertford Grammar School met its expected growth target, as did Perquimans County Middle School. Perquimans County High School exceeded its growth target, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

NCDPI’s current school accountability system issues each school in the state a letter grade based on how its students perform on annual end-of-grade or end-of-course testing. Eighty percent of the grade is based on students’ overall proficiency on the testing; 20 percent is based on how better students performed from the previous year — in other words, on their “academic growth.”

The accountability formula has been criticized by school administrators and state officials who believe it doesn’t give an accurate picture of how students are performing.

Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner is among the critics of the current accountability model. She believes the model needs to put more emphasis on academic growth instead of proficiency.

“As for the accountability model, I have never agreed with the 80/20 model,” she said. “Of course proficiency is important and it is the goal we all want our students to achieve, but growth is what gets you there. To only put 20 percent emphasis on growth vs. an 80 percent emphasis on proficiency is misleading.”

She noted that “proficiency is not usually going to be an issue” in a school or district in affluent communities. At the same time, those districts or schools could never meet their growth targets.

“However, your school grade is going to reflect that you are a great school or district and no one is going to pay attention to the fact that your students are not growing,” she said.

Turner continued: “On the other hand, you could lead a school or district with high poverty and many challenges. In that district, your proficiency may be low but you may be constantly exceeding growth. The school grade will reflect poorly on the instruction even though the students are exceeding their growth expectations.”

Turner believes if schools and districts continue to show they are exceeding their growth targets, “the proficiency is going to come.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt also believes the current system is “flawed” and needs changing.

“Right now, an 80/20 model that spits out a letter grade doesn’t do the job,” Truitt said at last week’s Council of State meeting, according to a Carolina Journal article. She said DPI plans to put forward a new school accountability model next year during the long session of the Legislature.

Turner also took issue with a recent story in The Daily Advance that all Perquimans schools had fallen short of math and reading goals during the 2021-22 school year.

“The report focused on College and Career readiness numbers only and did not take into account grade level proficiency,” Turner said. “In a time when we are coming out of a three-year pandemic with effects that will impact us for years to come, grade-level proficiency is a huge celebration. I believe that is what we need to be reporting. The baseline comparison should be 2018-2019 which was the year prior to the pandemic and not 2016 as reported.”

According to Turner, Perquimans kindergartners, first- and second-graders all outperformed their peers in the state in reading. For grade level proficiency in reading in grades 3-5, the district was only .4 points below the state average for the third grade but 5 percent above the regional average.

The district was well above the state and regional averages in 4th-grade reading, and well above the state and regional averages in 5th-grade reading. In math grade level proficiency in grades 3-5, students were well above the state and regional averages. In 5th-grade science, students also performed well above the state and regional averages in grade-level proficiency.

Turner also said the district’s performance in reading, math and English testing either met or surpassed regional averages and were also above pre-pandemic levels in three areas.

Perquimans County High School’s four-year and five-year cohort graduation rates exceeded the state rate. PCHS’ had a four-year rate of 91.3% and five-year rate of 88.1%. Those rates were also above the district’s pre-pandemic rate.

“I feel that we have a lot to celebrate and I am so proud of our school district’s efforts to meet the needs of our students during a very difficult time,” Turner said.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

FSS program sees third graduate

Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
WASHINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Suffolk school celebrates 100 years of learning

SUFFOLK, Va. — Florence Bowser Elementary is celebrating 100 years of educating students in Suffolk. The school is named after an educator and activist in the city. Many describe educator Florence Bowser as a trailblazer in her community. “I describe her as a pioneer," said Florence Bowser principal Dr....
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
WITN

Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

New ECSU 10-year master plan to create safer pedestrian-friendly environment. According to an article, the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC, approved a 10-year master plan that is “more pedestrian friendly campus and develops a cohesive and expanded footprint for the university.”. “ECSU’s student...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Alice M. Griffith of Elizabeth City, September 21

Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Principal#Hertford Grammar School
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fire guts school bus

AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
13newsnow.com

Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WNCT

SBI called in to investigate Bertie County deputy-involved shooting

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday for service in the northeast region of the county […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
321
Followers
585
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy