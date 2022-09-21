Turner: Schools met or exceeded growth targets

All schools in the Perquimans County Schools eligible for letter grades under the state’s school accountability system received Cs on their report cards even though all either met or exceeded their academic growth targets.

Hertford Grammar School met its expected growth target, as did Perquimans County Middle School. Perquimans County High School exceeded its growth target, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

NCDPI’s current school accountability system issues each school in the state a letter grade based on how its students perform on annual end-of-grade or end-of-course testing. Eighty percent of the grade is based on students’ overall proficiency on the testing; 20 percent is based on how better students performed from the previous year — in other words, on their “academic growth.”

The accountability formula has been criticized by school administrators and state officials who believe it doesn’t give an accurate picture of how students are performing.

Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner is among the critics of the current accountability model. She believes the model needs to put more emphasis on academic growth instead of proficiency.

“As for the accountability model, I have never agreed with the 80/20 model,” she said. “Of course proficiency is important and it is the goal we all want our students to achieve, but growth is what gets you there. To only put 20 percent emphasis on growth vs. an 80 percent emphasis on proficiency is misleading.”

She noted that “proficiency is not usually going to be an issue” in a school or district in affluent communities. At the same time, those districts or schools could never meet their growth targets.

“However, your school grade is going to reflect that you are a great school or district and no one is going to pay attention to the fact that your students are not growing,” she said.

Turner continued: “On the other hand, you could lead a school or district with high poverty and many challenges. In that district, your proficiency may be low but you may be constantly exceeding growth. The school grade will reflect poorly on the instruction even though the students are exceeding their growth expectations.”

Turner believes if schools and districts continue to show they are exceeding their growth targets, “the proficiency is going to come.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt also believes the current system is “flawed” and needs changing.

“Right now, an 80/20 model that spits out a letter grade doesn’t do the job,” Truitt said at last week’s Council of State meeting, according to a Carolina Journal article. She said DPI plans to put forward a new school accountability model next year during the long session of the Legislature.

Turner also took issue with a recent story in The Daily Advance that all Perquimans schools had fallen short of math and reading goals during the 2021-22 school year.

“The report focused on College and Career readiness numbers only and did not take into account grade level proficiency,” Turner said. “In a time when we are coming out of a three-year pandemic with effects that will impact us for years to come, grade-level proficiency is a huge celebration. I believe that is what we need to be reporting. The baseline comparison should be 2018-2019 which was the year prior to the pandemic and not 2016 as reported.”

According to Turner, Perquimans kindergartners, first- and second-graders all outperformed their peers in the state in reading. For grade level proficiency in reading in grades 3-5, the district was only .4 points below the state average for the third grade but 5 percent above the regional average.

The district was well above the state and regional averages in 4th-grade reading, and well above the state and regional averages in 5th-grade reading. In math grade level proficiency in grades 3-5, students were well above the state and regional averages. In 5th-grade science, students also performed well above the state and regional averages in grade-level proficiency.

Turner also said the district’s performance in reading, math and English testing either met or surpassed regional averages and were also above pre-pandemic levels in three areas.

Perquimans County High School’s four-year and five-year cohort graduation rates exceeded the state rate. PCHS’ had a four-year rate of 91.3% and five-year rate of 88.1%. Those rates were also above the district’s pre-pandemic rate.

“I feel that we have a lot to celebrate and I am so proud of our school district’s efforts to meet the needs of our students during a very difficult time,” Turner said.