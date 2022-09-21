ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Man charged with defacing Washington Monument with anti-government message

A man was caught red-handed after vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint and an anti-government message. Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of trespassing, tampering and vandalism, the U.S. Park Police announced Wednesday. Splattered across the base of...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot

The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Arlington’s Confederate Memorial should go, commission says

The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
ARLINGTON, NY
The Hill

Three convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot tunnel attacks

Three men were found guilty on Tuesday of a range of charges including assaulting or aiding and abetting the assault of law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Justice Department release states that 25-year-old Patrick McCaughey III from Connecticut, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens from Florida and 63-year-old David...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latex Paint#The Washington Monument#Cleanup#Monument Preservation#The National Mall#The U S Park Police
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
ADVOCACY
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
NBC News

Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist who stormed the Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Washington, D.C.

Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

From 'house of horrors' to Capitol Hill, beagles and lawmakers fighting for change

WASHINGTON (7News) — Some of those now famous beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. popped up on Capitol Hill Thursday. The dogs are from an Envigo breeding facility which is closing after multiple animal welfare violations. On Thursday morning, Congressional staffers got a chance to play with the beagles and see what lawmakers are fighting to change.
CUMBERLAND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy