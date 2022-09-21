Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
Light Up the Night event in Rhinelander highlights substance abuse treatment resources
September is National Recover Month, and an area event is hoping to shed light on a subject on that is often kept in the dark. The Light Up the Night for Recovery at Hodag Park places emphasis on education and growth, and celebrated recovery for those struggling. Coty Skinner said...
hubcitytimes.com
Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties
WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/10/2022 – 09/18/2022. 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a 34-year-old Merrill man, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later, the driver turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
WSAW
50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield, 3 other Wisconsin locations to close
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - 50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield is going out of business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. The store sells party supplies, cards and gift bags and other household items.
Rhinelander man sentenced to 25 years in child trafficking scheme
A 36-year-old Rhinelander man was sentenced this week to 25 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges after a two-year investigation that revealed multiple crimes against children. Paul S. Osterman pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child younger than 14. Prosecutors say he used social media applications and...
WSAW
I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been stuck in traffic on Interstate 39 near Highway 34, you’re not alone. Construction crews are working to upgrade the road to make it a smoother drive, but the project is causing some people’s commutes to be longer. “People may have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxpr.org
Workforce changes looming, battle over books in Phillips, raising awareness about substance abuse resources
Wisconsinites in their prime working years to decline over the next decade, the Phillips Public Library sees a bitter battle over children's books, Light Up the Night event in Rhinelander raises awareness about substance abuse resources.
Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022
Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
wxpr.org
Digital Navigator position to teach Forest County residents all about basic computer and internet skills
Millions of dollars are being put into building and improving broadband infrastructure in rural Wisconsin. But what good is having internet if you can’t afford it or even know how to access and best use it. Christopher Stark calls them the three A’s of broadband. “Access, affordability, and...
wxpr.org
Wausau man sent to federal prison on meth charge
A Wausau man will serve seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin says 31 year old Jacob Ring was sentenced yesterday in Federal Court. Ring’s seven year prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. Ring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxpr.org
Field lab honors the memory of a late forestry professor at UW Stevens Point
A late forestry professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point was honored on Wednesday. The College of Natural Resources newest 'field lab' was dedicated in honor of the late Bob Engelhard, who passed away one year ago to the day. University officials said he was a major influence and...
Wausau man sentenced on federal drug charges
A Wausau man was sentenced this week in federal court on drug distribution charges that stemmed from a seizure of thousands of doses of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Jacob Ring, 31, was arrested in August 2021 and charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with multiple felony charges including possession...
wxpr.org
Volunteers needed as more than 30,000 people expected for Eagle River Cranberry Fest
With cranberry flavored food and drinks, tours of a local marsh, and hundreds of artists and crafters, Eagle River is ready to celebrate all things cranberries. The Cranberry Fest typically brings between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors to the area. Michelle Williams is the event coordinator for the Eagle River Chamber...
wxpr.org
A digital navigator, another PFAS regulation attempt, and challenged books
A group in Forest County is trying to help people learn how to use digital devices by hiring a digital navigator, who will travel through the county offering technical support. The position has been funded by a $375,000 grant from Google. Next, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater, after the Natural Resources Board killed the last proposal in February. Finally, libraries across the country, including in the Northwoods, have seen a rise in challenged books in recent years.
Lane closures expected on Bridge Street in Wausau for construction work
Wausau drivers should expect lane closures starting Monday on a segment of Bridge Street while deteriorated concrete is repaired, according to a city release. The segment of road stretches from North Third Avenue west of the bridge to North Sixth Street east of the bridge. That section of roadway will remain open to traffic, but delays are possible.
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
A fundraising effort is underway to support the family of a child killed Sept. 17 when the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. The fundraiser was launched by a coworker of Tom Skaar, the child’s father. “Tom is a compassionate nurse that...
WSAW
Roadwork planned Wednesday in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Veterans Parkway will be reduced to one lane Wednesday for sewer maintenance. Starting at 9 a.m., the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. The location is west of Viaduct Bar.
Comments / 0