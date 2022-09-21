ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
hubcitytimes.com

Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties

WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/10/2022 – 09/18/2022. 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a 34-year-old Merrill man, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later, the driver turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WI
Lincoln County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WSAW

Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WSAW

I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been stuck in traffic on Interstate 39 near Highway 34, you’re not alone. Construction crews are working to upgrade the road to make it a smoother drive, but the project is causing some people’s commutes to be longer. “People may have...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Board#Uw Extension#Board Chair
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022

Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Wausau man sent to federal prison on meth charge

A Wausau man will serve seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin says 31 year old Jacob Ring was sentenced yesterday in Federal Court. Ring’s seven year prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. Ring...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Wausau man sentenced on federal drug charges

A Wausau man was sentenced this week in federal court on drug distribution charges that stemmed from a seizure of thousands of doses of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Jacob Ring, 31, was arrested in August 2021 and charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with multiple felony charges including possession...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

A digital navigator, another PFAS regulation attempt, and challenged books

A group in Forest County is trying to help people learn how to use digital devices by hiring a digital navigator, who will travel through the county offering technical support. The position has been funded by a $375,000 grant from Google. Next, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater, after the Natural Resources Board killed the last proposal in February. Finally, libraries across the country, including in the Northwoods, have seen a rise in challenged books in recent years.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Lane closures expected on Bridge Street in Wausau for construction work

Wausau drivers should expect lane closures starting Monday on a segment of Bridge Street while deteriorated concrete is repaired, according to a city release. The segment of road stretches from North Third Avenue west of the bridge to North Sixth Street east of the bridge. That section of roadway will remain open to traffic, but delays are possible.
WAUSAU, WI
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Roadwork planned Wednesday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Veterans Parkway will be reduced to one lane Wednesday for sewer maintenance. Starting at 9 a.m., the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. The location is west of Viaduct Bar.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy