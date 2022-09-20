Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal
The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
NBC New York
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
Shocking Long Valley, NJ Shooting Detailed on 48 Hours TV Show
A chilling true crime case took place in our state. It's always unnerving to hear of shocking crimes happening in your own backyard. It's even more intense when these stories make national news and become the subject of crime shows. One example of this, is the story of the shooting...
Robber with 17 previous convictions gets 7 years in state prison
A New Jersey man with 17 prior convictions has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a Newark gas station last year. Jose Rivera and another person robbed the attendant of $850 at a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 18, 2021, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. His partner in the robbery has yet to be identified.
theobserver.com
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 1