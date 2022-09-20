ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
New Brunswick, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middlesex, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
People

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal

The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drugs#Bounty Hunter#Violent Crime#Nj#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Robber with 17 previous convictions gets 7 years in state prison

A New Jersey man with 17 prior convictions has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a Newark gas station last year. Jose Rivera and another person robbed the attendant of $850 at a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 18, 2021, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. His partner in the robbery has yet to be identified.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy