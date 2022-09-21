The latest episode of the Ocean State Sidelines podcast welcomes Drew Fielder, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2023 who supplied Ed Cooley's Providence Friars with a verbal commitment earlier this week. Fielder talks about his love of football while growing up in Idaho along with the person who helped change his viewpoint regarding basketball and the potential avenues it could open. Of course, we get into his recruitment and why he felt comfortable in slamming the brakes on the process when he had additional official visits on the docket.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO