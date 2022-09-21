Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes
A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Oxford City Council's clampdown on short lets waste pick-ups
Homeowners who rent out properties as self-catering and holiday lets will pay for their own rubbish collections as part of a council clampdown. Oxford City Council has repeatedly called for more regulation of short lets, with many advertised online, most commonly on Airbnb. Its leader said about 1,400 properties being...
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased. Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation. Gurney was jailed for six years and...
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
More than 30,000 bins delivered in mid Devon for new service
More than 30,000 new wheelie bins have been delivered across mid Devon as part of a new waste collection system. From 10 October the new service will mean non-recyclable black bag waste is collected every three weeks. Food waste will still be picked up each week, with recycling and garden...
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
Essex waste incinerator 'better for climate than landfill'
A new £600m incinerator will be better for the environment than sending waste to landfill, the company building it has claimed, as construction continues. The plant at Rivenhall, near Braintree, Essex, will generate electricity by burning unrecyclable waste from 2025. Campaigners are concerned about air pollution and reducing recycling...
UK government faces court challenge over ‘Frankenchickens’
Hearing granted for Humane League, which says use of fast-growing chickens breaches welfare rules
Greens call for answers from chief constable over Queen event arrests
The Scottish Greens have called on Scotland’s top police officer to provide answers over the arrest of people protesting against the monarchy during events to mark the death of the Queen. The late monarch died on September 8, prompting a number of ceremonial events in Edinburgh that drew thousands...
'Widespread and serious failures' at Herefordshire Children's Services
'Widespread and serious failures' are leaving children and young people in Herefordshire "not protected from harm". The council's children's services have been judged "inadequate" across the board, the lowest possible rating. Ofsted inspector Lisa Summers found services "fragmented and chaotic" with poor practices and high staff turnover. Council chief executive...
