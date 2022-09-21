Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terrence W. ‘Terry’ Balsewicz
May 2, 1966 - Sept. 19, 2022. Terrence “Terry” W. Balsewicz, age 56, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen (Lynch) Balsewicz. He is survived by his two children, Ryan and Nicole Balsewicz, and his...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie)
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie) Florine B. “Flory” Schreibel (nee Poppie) of Pewaukee passed away on September 19, 2022 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) E. Schreibel for 60 years. Beloved mom of Lynne Ann Schreibel (Mark...
Greater Milwaukee Today
David Alan Schmidt
David Alan Schmidt passed away September 16, 2022, surrounded by family that loved him dearly after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy. One of three children, David was born August 18, 1971, in West Bend to the late Gerald and Diane (nee Johann) Schmidt. David graduated from West Bend West High School in 1990. While attending high school, David took pride in managing the West Bend West High School football team. He attended Marian College for culinary arts. He was employed for many years at Ponderosa, Applebee’s, and Charcoal Grill. David’s limitations in life never discouraged him from living his life to the fullest. To have known him is to have loved him.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Ronald (Bob) Engel
Robert Ronald (Bob) Engel passed unexpectedly Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 70. He was an Army veteran and retired from Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer after 26 years of dedicated service. Bob enjoyed camping with his wife and dogs, hunting with friends and spending time with family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr.
Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr., passed away on September 14, 2022, after a long illness. Robert was the former owner of Insulation Industries Inc. of Oconomowoc for many years. He was born April 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, but grew up in Langlade. Preceding him in death are his parents, Joe...
Greater Milwaukee Today
LaVerne Lois Battenberg
LaVerne Lois Battenberg went to meet Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 95. LaVerne was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1927, to Robert and Alice Tingley Phillips. She was the youngest child, and said she was spoiled by her siblings, Robert (Bud), Donald and Phyllis. She met the love of her life, Thomas (Gene) Battenberg, while attending Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. They married on August 26, 1949. LaVerne was an artist and fashion model and Gene was an industrial illustrator in their early years of marriage. They were best friends and always laughing together. In 1952 they moved to Oconomowoc and enjoyed the lake and a neighborhood full of friends. LaVerne left her house after 65 years and moved to Shorehaven in 2017.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram, age 87, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born September 13, 1935, to Erich and Alma (Dorn) Madlung in Milwaukee. Following her birth, she was baptized into God’s family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, on September 29, 1935.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Associated Bank signs 20-year sponsorship agreement with Milwaukee Rep for $10 million
MILWAUKEE — Associated Bank announced Thursday a 20-year, $10 million sponsorship of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, which will help fund the theater group's plan for a new theater complex attached to the Associated Bank River Center. As part of the sponsorship, the new theater complex will be named the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ripplinger named Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Taylor Ripplinger of West High School in West Bend, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Ripplinger, in his first year as head coach of the Spartans, has his team...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win
NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms. The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.
Greater Milwaukee Today
5-6-7-8 Dance Studio owner celebrates 20 years of teaching in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has been teaching the youth of Oconomowoc how to dance for 20 seasons. 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio offers several different types of dance classes for ages three to 18. From a very young age, 5-6-7-8 owner Michelle Heimerl knew that dance was her destiny. “It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oktoberfest kicks off in Waukesha
Friday marked the first of two days of "Bier, Freunde und Fun!" [beer, friends and fun] at Frame Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event, organized by the city of Waukesha, promises nonstop music, food, beer and fun. It is held rain or shine with most events held under a large tent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly
BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lead attorney for Brooks seeks to withdraw from case
WAUKESHA — With just over a week left before the trial is set to begin, the lead attorney for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of plowing his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November, is seeking to withdraw from the case. Online court records indicate Jeremy Perri filed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger planners OK 25K-square-foot Zeurn expansion
SLINGER — The village will see a significant expansion for a local business, as Zeurn Building Products has been approved for a 25,000-square-foot expansion. The Plan Commission last week approved the site plan from Zeurn Building Products, 820 Enterprise Drive, to expand its business location for significant warehousing space.
Comments / 0