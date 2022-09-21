ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County High School Just Inducted Several New Members To Their Student Council

The Warminster high school celebrated the students' recent scholastic achievements. A local high school recently inducted several students to their students council based off of their merit and scholastic achievements. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, a well-known school in the Warminster area, just inducted several students into the important council....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester Dean Wants to Give Aspiring Teachers a Chance

West Chester University Dean Desha Williams is one of many educators who wants to take the burden off of students working to become teachers. The newly waived basic skills requirement for educators will rid the requirement of the basic skills tests in reading, math, and writing for the next three years, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Elementary School Receives National Honor

William F. Cooke Jr. Elementary School in Hockessin has received the honor of being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Banner School, being only the ninth school in the state to get that recognition. Winners of the award must show that their school has an inclusive school climate...
HOCKESSIN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Lansdale, PA
Education
Lansdale, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Safety#Operations Captain#Business Administrator
fox29.com

Bucks County school district faces backlash over student name policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Controversy in a Bucks County school district and it all comes down to the first name that teachers can call students in class. The district says it's about making sure parents are involved, but opponents are calling it discrimination. "This was an extraordinarily different set of instructions...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

UPenn Police Department asks for 'progressive' applicants

The University of Pennsylvania Police Department is openly recruiting candidates it labels "progressive applicants" to join its ranks. The recruiting pitch is only present on the Division of Public Safety's homepage and not on the linked police department employment page. "The University of Pennsylvania Police Department seeks progressive applicants for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school

ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thecentersquare.com

Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy