Read full article on original website
Related
29-Year-Old Michelle Guns Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that Michelle Guns,29 from Abilene was heading west down the service road when she was struck by a [..]
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
You’re saying it wrong: Abilene area roads, towns with unusual pronunciations
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – In any city you visit, there’s going to be a street name or neighborhood, maybe, that everyone would pronounce phonetically but the locals might pronounce it a totally different way. It’s no different in Abilene and the surrounding areas. If you’re new here and say “Antilley Road” with emphasis on […]
GALLERY: Original location of El Fenix in Abilene to be demolished
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The original location of El Fenix restaurant in Abilene will be demolished soon. Construction crews are set to begin levelling the building at the corner Treadaway Blvd and N Washington Street sometime next week. Owners say that the building is full of asbestos and in disrepair, so the City of Abilene […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in north Abilene on Tuesday. The officials reported that a pickup truck was heading west down the service road and failed to yield to the car that [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abilene police hosting National Night Out in October
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are hosting a National Night Out in October. The public is invited to attend the event outside the Police Station at 4565 S 1st Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. October 4. 2022’s National Night Out will feature food and live music, as well as the following family-friendly […]
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested
Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High flys over Monterey in district opener
The Abilene High Eagles soared to a victory Friday night over the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen. The Eagles jumped out on top quickly in the first half scoring 17 points, even though their offense struggled. The defense had an impressive game keeping the Plainsmens’ quarterback under pressure all night. Abilene...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene to host first-ever pride parade and festival this weekend
2:00 p.m. – Parade in Downtown Abilene. Abilene Zoo open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (admission is free during this time) For more information on the Pride parade and festival, visit the event’s Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Speed, failing to yield or stay in lane main causes of Abilene’s deadliest year ever
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Speed and drivers failing to yield or stay in their lane are the main causes behind Abilene’s deadliest year for traffic wrecks on record. Abilene police released a breakdown of the 18 crashes that have caused 23 deaths so far in 2022, showing the causes to be as followed: 2/17: Speed […]
53-year-old Man Dies During Midnight Swim at Lake Cisco
CISCO – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 53-year-old man has drowned Friday morning in Lake Cisco. According to multiple reports,. on Sep. 23, the Cisco Police Department and the Eastland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Cisco. They were told that a man had gone out for a midnight swim during a party and never came back to shore. The man allegedly went in the water at around 12:30 a.m. while he was attending a party with friends and family. After an extended period of time they realized that the man never returned. The Cisco Fire…
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
UPDATE: Large fire engulfs garage, travel trailer in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire engulfed a garage and travel trailer in north Abilene. 7:00 p.m. UPDATE – In a press release, Abilene Fire Department (AFD) confirmed that there was one occupant at the house at the time of the fire, but was uninjured. AFD estimated $20,000 in damages and the fire is […]
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
Abilene Animal Shelter temporarily closed due to parvo, distemper outbreak
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper. This closure means that the shelter will not accept new animals or release any of the current animals at the shelter the could have been exposed to the outbreak. Animal shelter veterinarians say vaccination is the […]
Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
Comments / 0