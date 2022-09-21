ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
Abilene, TX
APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene police hosting National Night Out in October

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are hosting a National Night Out in October. The public is invited to attend the event outside the Police Station at 4565 S 1st Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. October 4. 2022’s National Night Out will feature food and live music, as well as the following family-friendly […]
ABILENE, TX
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene High flys over Monterey in district opener

The Abilene High Eagles soared to a victory Friday night over the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen. The Eagles jumped out on top quickly in the first half scoring 17 points, even though their offense struggled. The defense had an impressive game keeping the Plainsmens’ quarterback under pressure all night. Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
53-year-old Man Dies During Midnight Swim at Lake Cisco

CISCO – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 53-year-old man has drowned Friday morning in Lake Cisco. According to multiple reports,. on Sep. 23, the Cisco Police Department and the Eastland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Cisco. They were told that a man had gone out for a midnight swim during a party and never came back to shore. The man allegedly went in the water at around 12:30 a.m. while he was attending a party with friends and family. After an extended period of time they realized that the man never returned. The Cisco Fire…
CISCO, TX
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
ABILENE, TX
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
ABILENE, TX

