Asahi Kasei Introduces New XYRON™ mPPE Grades – Versatile Materials for Improved Efficiency of 5G Applications

Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
LONGi’s new 54-cell module is 415 W and less than 50 lbs
LONGi will launch a new solar module for the U.S. residential and commercial markets today at the RE+ show. The new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, based on the M10/182-mm-monocrystaline wafer, will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module and then as a bifacial module. This new 54-cell module is based on the same technology used in the company’s large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules.
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
Benzinga
Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC
Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to increasing research and development activities and innovations which is strengthening the automotive industry worldwide. Similarly, with a huge capital investment in automotive technology, several manufacturers are focusing on light weight vehicles to decrease the fuel consumption and low emission.
Nature.com
Sustainable production of hydrogen with high purity from methanol and water at low temperatures
Carbon neutrality initiative has stimulated the development of the sustainable methodologies for hydrogen generation and safe storage. Aqueous-phase reforming methanol and H2O (APRM) has attracted the particular interests for their high gravimetric density and easy availability. Thus, to efficiently release hydrogen and significantly suppress CO generation at low temperatures without any additives is the sustainable pursuit of APRM. Herein, we demonstrate that the dual-active sites of Pt single-atoms and frustrated Lewis pairs (FLPs) on porous nanorods of CeO2 enable the efficient additive-free H2 generation with a low CO (0.027%) through APRM at 120"‰Â°C. Mechanism investigations illustrate that the Pt single-atoms and Lewis acidic sites cooperatively promote the activation of methanol. With the help of a spontaneous water dissociation on FLPs, Pt single-atoms exhibit a significantly improved reforming of *CO to promote H2 production and suppress CO generation. This finding provides a promising path towards the flexible hydrogen utilizations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC
Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon fiber is a high strength, low weight, high stiffness, conductive to electricity, and is one of the most corrosion and heat resistant material. Growing demand for lightweight products from aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries and minimizing carbon emissions are driving the market growth. Whereas, the growing building and construction sector in the emerging country is also driving the market growth. As carbon fiber is used primarily in the strengthening and reinforcement of concrete, steel, timber, and masonry.
notebookcheck.net
US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ship-technology.com
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
dronedj.com
Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer
Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?
Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional heating...
Chinese scientists experiment with ethylene and coal power for hypersonic travel
China is one step closer to achieving low cost hypersonic travel. Chinese researchers expect to significantly reduce the costs of commercial hypersonic travel with a novel engine using a combination of ethylene and coal powder, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP)on Tuesday. In tests...
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
Nature.com
Superconducting quantum circuit of NOR in quantum annealing
The applicability of quantum annealing to various problems can be improved by expressing the Hamiltonian using a circuit satisfiability problem. We investigate the detailed characteristics of the NOR/NAND functions of a superconducting quantum circuit, which are the basic building blocks to implementing various types of problem Hamiltonians. The circuit is composed of superconducting flux qubits with all-to-all connectivity, where direct magnetic couplers are utilized instead of the variable couplers in the conventional superconducting quantum circuit. This configuration provides efficient scalability because the problem Hamiltonian is implemented using fewer qubits. We present an experiment with a complete logic operation of NOR/NAND, in which the circuit produces results with a high probability of success for arbitrary combinations of inputs. The features of the quantum circuit agree qualitatively with the theory, especially the mechanism for an operation under external flux modulation. Moreover, by calibrating the bias conditions to compensate for the offset flux from the surrounding circuit, the quantum circuit quantitatively agrees with the theory. To achieve true quantum annealing, we discuss the effects of the reduction in electric noise in quantum annealing.
Phys.org
Deformation fingerprints will help researchers identify, design better metallic materials
Engineers can now capture and predict the strength of metallic materials subjected to cycling loading, or fatigue strength, in a matter of hours—not the months or years it takes using current methods. In a new study, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign report that automated high-resolution electron imaging...
Nature.com
Solid state thin electrolyte to overcome transparency-capacity dilemma of transparent supercapacitor
For portable and transparent electronic applications, transparent supercapacitor (T-SC) is developed to act as an energy storing device. Because electric and optical characteristics of the supercapacitor are strongly dependent on its thickness, all solid state T-SC was developed based on sensitively controllable fabrication process. We were able to attain an optimum thickness for the T-SC such that it exhibited an excellent transparency as well as capacity. Thus, the transparency-capacity dilemma, that is, the thickness of a T-SC increases with respect to its capacity while it is inversely proportional to its transparency, was solved through our proposed T-SC structure. Consequently, more than 60% transparency and 80% capacitance retention of 1500 charge/discharge cycles were achieved. The overcoming of transparency-capacity dilemma can enhance the T-SC applicability as a core energy storage device.
Rice University researchers 'dissolve' final roadblock in perovskite solar panels
Researchers at Rice University have solved the 'stability problem' of the solar panels made from halide perovskites paving the way for their commercial production and usage. In the research study published today, the researchers have detailed the right solvent that allows the building of 3D/2D solar cells with high energy conversion efficiency.
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
home.cern
CERN openlab trains next generation of computing experts
In July and August, 32 students came to CERN to work hands-on with cutting-edge computing technologies through the CERN openlab Summer Student programme. Last week, the students presented their projects in a series of five-minute “lightning talks”. CERN openlab is a unique public–private partnership, through which CERN collaborates...
Nature.com
Carbon clusters on substrate surface for graphene growth- theoretical and experimental approach
Growth morphology of carbon clusters deposited on different substrates were investigated by theoretical and experimental approach. For theoretical approach, molecular dynamics was employed to evaluate an adsorptive stability of different size of carbon clusters placed on different substrates. The adsorptive stability was estimated by the difference of total energy of supercell designed as carbon cluster placed on a certain crystal plane of substrate. Among the simulations of this study, carbon cluster flatly settled down on the surface of SrTiO\(_{3}\)(001). The result was experimentally verified with layer by layer growth of graphene by pulsed laser deposition in carbon dioxide atmosphere. The absorptive stability can be useful reference for screening substrate for any target material other than graphene.
Comments / 0