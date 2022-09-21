Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Report 2022: Rise of Disease Management Smartphone Apps Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
getnews.info
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Medagadget.com
Smart Medical Devices Market Is Accelerated With A CAGR Of 7.5% Over The Forecast Period Due To Increasing Awareness Regarding Health And Fitness In Medical Device Industry
Global Smart Medical Devices Market is valued at USD 50.32 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 83.48 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, rising number of technological advancements in this field, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Smart Medical Devices Market.
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
TechCrunch
Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services
A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING Osmind launches integrated virtual visits, expanding care options for in-demand mental health clinicians
Mental health clinicians treating patients with moderate to severe mental health conditions face increased demands on their time. The new Osmind virtual visit feature helps clinicians expand care in a variety of settings with built-in Zoom Video technology. Please replace the release dated September 15, 2022 with the following corrected...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO. Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects. The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine...
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
MedicalXpress
Study looks at impact of artificial intelligence on primary health care
Whether we're ready or not, artificial intelligence (AI) already plays a role in many health care settings. However, cautiously developing, deploying and even defining further AI advancements will determine its impact and efficacy in the years ahead, according to a new University of Western Ontario study. Interdisciplinary researchers from family...
Businesses Need to Rethink Lead Management. Here's How Tech Can Help.
Today's buyer journeys have become increasingly self-directed. Marketing and sales teams need to anticipate buyer needs and curate personalized interactions — and these technology solutions can help.
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
