Fairmont Senior falls short as University grabs 'signature win'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax return. Nowhere on those lists of deductions will people find the University High School football team. “We had a bad week in the second week of the season, and everybody wrote us...
Doddridge County shuts out Ritchie County
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WV News) — Bryce McKinney ran for four touchdowns and Seth Richards racked up 174 yards on 19 carries as the Doddridge County Bulldogs ran their record to 4-0 with a 32-0 road shutout of the Ritchie County Rebels. It’s the second straight road clean sheet for...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut…
Mazzulla rewarded for his hard work
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust-covered flashes of a dozen years ago. They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn’t raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.
Huskies dominate in win over Lincoln, 35-0
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA top-ranked North Marion took advantage of three Lincoln turnovers in the first six minutes of the game and never looked back in the Huskies’ 35-0 victory on Homecoming in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at Roy Michael Field. Anything...
Mountain State Derby between West Virginia, No. 4 Marshall set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s match marks the 25th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (2-4-1, 0-0-1 Sun Belt) and Thundering Herd...
Offensive line earns plaudits for Virginia Tech win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Tech understood as it entered Thursday night’s Black Diamond Trophy battle with West Virginia that it did not have the offensive firepower to get into a shootout with the Mountaineers but would have to rely on its run defense and pass rush to have a chance.
The difference of a few weeks
It isn’t often that we stray from the editorial page to the sports section, but in a state whose emotions live and die with its Mountaineers, we know the value and importance of WVU athletics. And so it is that a little more than a day removed from one...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22
West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Edward Vesterinen works his way into the d-line rotation
West Virginia’s defensive line was anticipated to be a strength in the 2022 season with returning veterans such as Dante Stills, Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson, along with valuable backups like Sean Martin and Jalen Thornton, set to anchor the Mountaineer front. Add in transfer newcomers Mike Lockhart and Zeiqui Lawton, and the WVU defensive trench roster looked quite stout.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, September 24…
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Steve and DeeDee Rinker have always loved vintage bikes and it is …
Three transported after three-vehicle accident on Johnson Ave in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A three-vehicle accident Friday on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport resulted in three individuals requiring transport to the hospital for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The accident occurred in the area of the intersection near Bob Evans and GoMart.
Nancy Thompson Fowler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Thompson Fowler died on September 21, after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Cruger Delafield Groesbeck Fowler Jr., who died in 2009. They were married for 43 years.
Aquatic Center.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
