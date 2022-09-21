Read full article on original website
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
NFL Week 3 matchups: Bills-Dolphins battle to remain undefeated; Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady
Week 2 was week of the comebacks. What does this week have in store? USA TODAY Sports previews Week 3 matchups. One of the biggest is Bills-Dolphins.
Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career
The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games
The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
Could Browns start Jacoby Brissett over Deshaun Watson later this season?
The Cleveland Browns would be 3-0 on the season if not for a stunning late-game collapse at home in Week 2 against the New York Jets. That's an impressive feat considering journeyman backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is filling in for starter Deshaun Watson as Watson serves his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. USF | Game 4
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
