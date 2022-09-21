Italy B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022 - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Future of eCommerce Will Be More Human, Conversational
For international businesses, gaining a foothold in the fragmented European market can be an uphill battle — but for those willing to put in the work, the rewards can be huge, according to Philippe Peyresaubes, general manager for France at Brazilian eCommerce software firm VTEX. Since opening an office...
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
Motley Fool
Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?
Shopify's management transition could mean big changes to the company's business and financial approach. Sales growth has significantly slowed over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Alibaba Cloud set to invest $1bn in overseas partnerships
Alibaba Cloud is set to invest $1 billion over the next three years to support its partners' "technology innovation and market expansion". The investment from the Chinese tech giant's cloud computing division will consist of a mix of both financial and non-financial incentives, including "funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives". In...
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
CNBC
Alibaba pledges $1 billion to cloud computing customers to reignite growth
Alibaba said it will invest $1 billion over the next three fiscal years to support its cloud computing customers as the Chinese e-commerce giant looks to reignite growth after a historical slowdown. The investment consists of "financial and non-financial incentives, such as funding, rebates and go-to-market initiatives," Alibaba said. While...
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
dailyhodl.com
MicroStrategy Doubles Down on Bitcoin, Scoops Up $6,000,000 in BTC Amid the Sputtering Crypto Market
MicroStrategy continues to buy Bitcoin (BTC) despite the recent volatility in price, scooping up another 301 of the leading crypto asset. The software company says it purchased the tokens for about $6 million in cash at an average cost of $19,851 per Bitcoin, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the period of Aug. 2 to Sept. 19.
FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data
Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire) To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.
Why You Want Multi-Region Application Architecture for you Database
Multi-region application architecture is one of the most important aspects of any cloud application. It's not just about having a global presence and close proximity to customers, but also about ensuring that your application can run smoothly in different regions and countries. For this reason, your database should be hosted...
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
thefastmode.com
RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai
RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Likewize wins Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
Likewize has taken the prize for Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). As mobile technology becomes increasingly important to our everyday lives, device insurance ensures consumers can get a rapid repair or replacement should their device be damaged, lost or stolen. This...
Salesforce co-CEO: The planet is a key stakeholder
Salesforce Chair and co-CEO Marc Benioff tells CNN’s Poppy Harlow that he believes private companies can focus on the environment without sacrificing revenue, profit or cash flow.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
Edge Computing and the Metaverse
When Facebook announced that it was changing its name to Meta, that quickly raised the profile of the metaverse from an emerging, but relatively fringe technology to the mainstream. Yes, there are established applications and a degree of public understanding through experience with consumer augmented or virtual reality, but a full-blown metaverse is still a vision.
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms. Providers of business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions rely on their finance teams to track financial performance and provide key performance indicators (KPIs) to help fuel decision-making and company growth. However, one major thorn in their side remains: a lack of...
