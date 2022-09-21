Read full article on original website
Benzinga
CopperCorp Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the EL16/2018 Walford Peak (Skyline Project)
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. CPER CPCPF ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Technical Report for its 100% wholly-owned Skyline Project, Tasmania. The report, dated September 14, 2022, is entitled "Independent Technical Report on EL16/2018...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Nature.com
Compositionally complex doping for zero-strain zero-cobalt layered cathodes
The high volatility of the price ofÂ cobalt and theÂ geopolitical limitations of cobalt mining have made the elimination of Co a pressing need for the automotive industry1. Owing to their high energy density and low-cost advantages, high-Ni and low-Co or Co-freeÂ (zero-Co) layered cathodes haveÂ become the most promising cathodes for next-generation lithium-ion batteries2,3. However, current high-Ni cathode materials, without exception, sufferÂ severely from their intrinsic thermal and chemo-mechanical instabilities and insufficient cycle life. Here, by using a new compositionally complex (high-entropy) doping strategy, we successfully fabricate a high-Ni, zero-Co layered cathode that has extremely high thermal and cycling stability. Combining X-ray diffraction, transmission electron microscopy and nanotomography, we find that the cathode exhibits nearly zero volumetric change over a wide electrochemical window, resulting in greatly reduced lattice defects and local strain-induced cracks. In-situ heating experiments reveal that the thermal stability of the new cathode is significantly improved, reaching the level of the ultra-stable NMC-532. Owing to the considerably increased thermal stability and the zero volumetric change, it exhibits greatly improved capacity retention. This work, by resolving the long-standing safety and stability concerns for high-Ni, zero-Co cathode materials, offers a commercially viable cathode for safe, long-life lithium-ion batteriesÂ and a universal strategy forÂ suppressing strain and phase transformation in intercalation electrodes.
notebookcheck.net
US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
In Chile's desert lie vast reserves of lithium — key for electric car batteries
Chile is part of a South American region known as the "lithium triangle," where miners are trying to meet skyrocketing demand for the material.
Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?
Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional heating...
Nature.com
The role and contribution of magnetic fields, characterized via their magnetic flux, to the statistical structuring of the solar atmosphere
The anomalous heating of the solar upper atmosphere is one of the eight key problems in modern astronomy. Moreover, the stratification of the solar atmosphere is an outstanding key-problem in solar physics. In this study, a hot butterfly-like pattern is found to run through the chromosphere to the corona lying right on top of the magnetic butterfly pattern of sunspots in the photosphere. We thus propose to introduce the term butterfly body to describe the butterfly diagram in the 3-dimensional atmosphere. Besides, we discuss the so-called polar brightening in different layers. It is found to be statistically in anti-phase with the solar cycle in the photosphere and the chromosphere, while in phase with the solar cycle in the corona. Accordingly, we describe the role and relationship of solar magnetic elements of different magnetic flux strengths to explain the statistical structuring of the solar atmosphere with the butterfly body over the solar cycle.
Phys.org
Simple process extracts valuable magnesium salt from seawater
Since ancient times, humans have extracted salts, like table salt, from the ocean. While table salt is the easiest to obtain, seawater is a rich source of different minerals, and researchers are exploring which ones they can pull from the ocean. One such mineral, magnesium, is abundant in the sea and increasingly useful on the land.
Nature.com
Estimation of fine particulate matter in an arid area from visibility based on machine learning
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The absence of air pollution monitoring networks makes it difficult to assess historical fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposures for countries in the areas, such as Kuwait, which are severe impacted by desert dust and anthropogenic pollution. Objective. We constructed an...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Maypro obtains exclusive U.S. distribution rights for Cannabid-ALL CBDA ingredient
The ingredient is produced through a patented process by its supplier Extraordinary Extracts LLC, which is a division of American BioSciences. Maypro (Purchase, NY) has obtained exclusive U.S. distribution rights to a complete spectrum whole hemp CBDA extract called Cannabid-ALL. The ingredient is produced through a patented process by its supplier Extraordinary Extracts LLC, which is a division of American BioSciences. CBDA can be very difficult to produce, and extraction methods, such as CO2, cannot keep CBDA from decarboxylating into CBD. The extraction method used by Extraordinary Extracts not only maintains the CBDA content from the plant, but also preserves constituents of the plant flower, such as polyphenols and chlorophyll. According to the company, Cannabid-ALL provides the highest ratio of CBDA/CBD available.
