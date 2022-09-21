ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man indicted for murder of woman

KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
SAUGERTIES, NY
#Murder#Sentencing#Hudson Valley#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#The New York State Police#The Orange County Court#Walden Woman Murdered
Hudson Valley Post

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

