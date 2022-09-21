Read full article on original website
Related
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
Newburgh man sentenced for killing Walden woman after family dispute
A Newburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, following his conviction earlier this year for a 2019 murder. A jury previously found Cornelius Stubbs guilty of killing Chelsea Debidin, a Walden resident, in her boyfriend's New Windsor apartment. Orange County District Attorney David...
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man indicted for murder of woman
KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Frightening: Man Reportedly Harassing Kids at Poughkeepsie Bus Stop
It's something every parent fears, hearing about a situation in a school, or in this case, at a bus stop, involving our children. One Hudson Valley mom has shared her frightening story about a situation that happened at a Poughkeepsie bus stop before 7 am on Tuesday, September 20th. Man...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0