Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes.

The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.

During the episode which was taped in August, Martin won an 8-day trip for two to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and approximately $60,000 in cash. The total value of the cash and prizes ended up being $68,775.

Martin says she intends to use the money to pay off a loan she took out to buy a building in Booneville for her business called heARTbeat, which offers art learning opportunities for students in Northeast Mississippi.