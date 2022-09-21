ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville police need help identifying man who fatally stabbed dog

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) - Police in Macomb County are looking for tips in identifying a male suspect who allegedly killed a resident's dog with a knife last week.

Roseville police say the incident occurred on Sept. 15, around 1:45 p.m. when a resident reported one of her two dogs had been stabbed to death when they escaped her yard in the area of Flanagan St. and Dolphin St.

The owner told police she was searching for the pair of dogs when she saw a man holding a bloody knife.

The man was carrying a black terrier mix breed dog and yelled at her to get her animals, according to the release from the department.

The woman then discovered the dead body of one of her dogs, a pitbull mix, laying in front of a home on Dugan Street, police added.

The male suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 60 to 65-years-old. He is said to be bald with a scruffy goatee.

No other details about the incident were released.

"The subject is assumed to live in the area due to the fact that he was walking his dog when he allegedly stabbed and killed the pit-bull mix," authorities said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect has been asked to contact Detective Scicluna at (586) 447-4510, or email at jscicluna@rosevillepolice-mi.com

