Boothwyn, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Bucks

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
WITN

Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
buckscountyherald.com

Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers

READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police

A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
EPHRATA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed in crash in Palmer Township

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint

(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
CBS Philly

Police searching for 2 carjacking suspects that robbed 17-year-old boy in Chester County

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are looking for two carjacking suspects who robbed a 17-year-old boy and stole his car in Chester County. Investigators say the car pictured below was used in the crime, which happened Monday evening in the Devon Square Shopping Center parking lot.Police in Tredyffrin Township say two armed men entered his car, robbed him, then took the car.The teen was not hurt.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
