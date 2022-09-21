Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
WIS-TV
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Altercation at Richland County courthouse leads to 23-year deputy's suspension
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19. Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
WRDW-TV
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
coladaily.com
Irmo domestic violence investigation leads to multiple charges
Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg man arrested for burglary
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton. “We’ve been watching Dollar General stores since several have been broken into over the past few months,” he said. “Even with this arrest, we’re still watching these types of stores,” said sheriff Ravenell.
Comments / 0