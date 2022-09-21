North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.
The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0