Saint Louis, MO

North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

By Nic Lopez
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.

