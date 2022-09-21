North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.

