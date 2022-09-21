Read full article on original website
Workers’ Rights discussed at Citizens Club
On Friday, the Citizens Club of Springfield hosted a discussion with Q&A on a workers’ rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Joe Bowen, Communications Director for the WRA, spoke in favor of passing the amendment. Todd Maisch, President of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, opposes this amendment and says, if it passes, it will make Illinois a less attractive place to do business.
Guv to Jones, Hastings: Get out
Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on State Sens. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) and Mike Hastings (D-Frankfort) to resign. It was announced this week Jones allegedly took a bribe to block legislation restricting red light cameras and then lied to the FBI about it. Hastings is accused of bullying at least one female lobbyist, one whom his spokesman called a bully. Hastings is also going through a messy divorce, some documents from which have been made public.
