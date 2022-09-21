Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on State Sens. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) and Mike Hastings (D-Frankfort) to resign. It was announced this week Jones allegedly took a bribe to block legislation restricting red light cameras and then lied to the FBI about it. Hastings is accused of bullying at least one female lobbyist, one whom his spokesman called a bully. Hastings is also going through a messy divorce, some documents from which have been made public.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO