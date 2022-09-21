ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man convicted of killing officer in 2019 sentenced today

By Reggie Lee
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The man convicted of killing officer Michael Langsdorf in 2019 is expected to be sentenced today. Bonette Meeks was found guilty in June on four counts, including second-degree murder. The shooting happened in June 2019 at the Wellston Food Market.

Meeks shot Langsdorf, a North County Police cooperative officer who had responded to a report Meeks was passing bad checks.

