More ARPA money is being sent to support 442 Emergency Medical Service providers in nearly every County in Wisconsin, including Sheboygan County. The money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act was directed by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday in the form of Flex Grants to help fill the gap for those providers who were otherwise not eligible for an earlier Funding Assistance Program that was awarded in August. The grant was initially proposed to be funded for $12 million by the Governor in his State of the State address, but after over 400 applicants requested a total of $63 million, another $20 million was added to the pool, making nearly $32 million available.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO