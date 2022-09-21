Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Middletown grants zoning change for $22 million, 52,000-square-foot Big Y project
MIDDLETOWN — A local developer was recently granted a special zoning exception to build a 51,892-square-foot store at 502 and 550 Highland Ave. in Middletown, the site of a future Big Y supermarket. The store, to be built in the south end of the city, is estimated to cost...
Hamden Community Center Pitch Takes Shape
The possibility of a federally funded community center for Southern Hamden is starting to take shape, as town officials sketch out budgets and begin the process of reaping resident input. During a Tuesday night Legislative Council meeting, council and community members heard more about a preliminary proposal to relocate a...
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Torrington's Brooker Memorial unveils new outdoor sculpture
TORRINGTON — Brooker Memorial Child Care and Dental Care unveiled a commissioned sculpture this week to a crowd of well-wishers and supporters, sending a message of its dedication to the health and growth of young children. "It is a sculpture that will serve as an uplifting focal point at...
Register Citizen
Norwalk appoints new leaders for Tracey Magnet School
NORWALK — Tracey Magnet School now has a permanent principal and assistant principal. The Board of Education on Tuesday approved the appointments of Lindsay Esposito, who had been serving as the acting interim principal, and Cherie Duque, who had been the interim assistant principal. Esposito, the previous curriculum and...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport scrambles to hire dozens of new teachers amid shortage
BRIDGEPORT — School administrators are scrambling to hire dozens of new teachers and combine multiple classes amid a teacher shortage that has impacted several local schools. Superintendent Michael Testani announced at a recent Board of Education meeting that the school system is still short a little more than 80...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
Register Citizen
Could Eneida Martinez be returning to Bridgeport City Council?
BRIDGEPORT — A year after losing a close and bitter primary for her East End council seat and failing to convince a Superior Court judge to salvage her political career, former City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez might be on her way back to that legislative body. Wanda Simmons, the fellow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Here's what could be in new Long Lots school in Westport
WESTPORT — The new Long Lots Elementary School building could include flexible spaces for students, bigger classrooms and collaborative learning environments, according to new details presented to the school board this week. These, along with other program needs and enrollment figures in the education specifications report, will be used...
nerej.com
17-story The Stark Building celebrates 100 years in downtown Hartford
The Stark Building located on 750 Main St., known until 2018 as The Hartford-Connecticut Trust Company Building, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Officially opened on September 5, 1922, The Stark Building was a construction marvel of its time. It is one of the oldest and most celebrated high-rise commercial buildings in the state.
Register Citizen
Middletown manhood summit aims to provide support for men who struggle with mental illness, other issues
MIDDLETOWN — A mental health conference at Middlesex Community College is intended to provide a space for men of color and others to share their unique experiences and build a peer support system to help express their feelings. The Greenlight Manhood Summit, which will run from 9 a.m to...
Register Citizen
Hartford police receive accreditation for first time
HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
Register Citizen
‘Those buildings stay hot’: Bridgeport schools face high temperatures without A/C
BRIDGEPORT — When teachers and students arrived for the first day of classes late last month, many of them were met with blazing heat inside their un-air-conditioned schools. In some classrooms, temperatures spiked past 95 degrees as a heat wave moved through the region, prompting the school system to...
Register Citizen
Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
Eyewitness News
Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
Register Citizen
Colorful Marketplace at Branford Garden Club flower show this weekend at Community House
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The vendor Marketplace at the upcoming Branford Garden Club Flower Show, promises to be a vibrant artisan fair, to hear its organizer Anda Weyher tell it. The Marketplace will fill the gymnasium at the Joe Trapasso Community House with...
Comments / 0