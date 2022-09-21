ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Elon Musk To Answer Twitter's Questions Under Oath In Court Next Week

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBP29_0i4A7TeB00

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk will answer questions of Twitter Inc TWTR in a Delaware courtroom next week as he’s all set to be deposed in a case related to his now jettisoned acquisition of the social media platform.

What Happened: The deposition is slated for Sept. 26-27 and may run into Sept. 28 if needed, reported Reuters, citing a court filing.

The case is related to the acquisition of Twitter by Musk for $44 billion from which the entrepreneur later turned away.

The legal action has enveloped multiple billionaires and friends of Musk, including Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, Joe Lonsdale, Steve Jurvetson, Marc Andreessen, Jason Calacanis, and Keith Rabois.

Why It Matters: In July, Musk backed out of the deal to purchase the Jack Dorsey-founded social media website citing a material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement.

Specifically, the Tesla CEO said Twitter had repeatedly failed to provide data on monetizable daily active users so he could establish how many users were fake or spam accounts.

Last week, Twitter shareholders voted to approve the buyout by Musk amid the legal imbroglio over the deal. The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 17 if no settlement is reached before that date.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares fell 0.4% in the after-hours trading to $307.40 after closing 0.1% lower at $308.73 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Andreessen
Person
Joe Lonsdale
Person
Keith Rabois
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Steve Jurvetson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jason Calacanis
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Cathie Wood Call Out Deflation Risks — What Investments Might Be Safe If They Are Right?

Deflation is a general decline in prices for goods and services, typically associated with a contraction in money supply and available credit in the economy. The value of money typically increases. It is often associated with periods of negative or stagnant economic growth — like the Great Depression, the Japanese economy in the 1990s and the early 2000s in the U.S. It tends to describe a declining economy.
STOCKS
The Independent

Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot

When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Tesla Shares#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Tesla Inc Tsla#Twitter Inc Twtr#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Enraged

Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy