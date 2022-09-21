Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Dine Out To Make A Difference For The Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association
On Thursday, September 29th, the Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association are asking you to dine out to make a difference. Dine Out To Make A Difference is an all day event that connects the community with the local businesses in the Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside area. The businesses include Bender’s Bar and Grill, DJ’s Casual Cafe, Hard Luck Cafe, Kalona Brewing Company, Kalona Chocolates, Kalona Coffee House, Kalona General Store, La Chiva Loka Restaurant, Los Amigos Taqueria, Madeline’s Coffee House, Tuscan Moon, Tequilla Grill, and Yotty’s Ice Cream. Dine in or take out at any of these restaurants, and a portion of the sales will be donated to both Mid-Prairie organizations.
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board overheard a pair of financial reports from the environmental and public health departments. The board approved an update to the Procedure Manual for Grant to Counties and discussed the changes that have been made to the Iowa Cottage Food Law.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Third Quarter Grants Announced
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County in 2021 and has granted approximately $13,818,000 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Jared Schneider
On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about harvest traffic safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Voss and Flannery Reign as Royalty For Washington Homecoming
The 2022 Washington Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday night at the Washington High School Auditorium. During Spirit Night festivities Grace Voss was named queen and Kevin Flannery is this year’s king. The full court includes queen candidates Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, and Teegan Sulentich, with king candidates Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson and Cameron Vongpanya. Homecoming week activities continue Friday with Demon Spirit dress-up day, an early out at 1:20p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 2p.m. that will travel from the High School to the square on South Iowa Avenue, with a pep assembly in the Central Park square at 3p.m. The annual Homecoming dance will be Saturday from 8-10p.m.
kciiradio.com
Local Businesses Partnering Up for What Could be Biggest ChoctoberFest Yet
The Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are putting on ChoctoberFest this year. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where chocolate lovers can enjoy chocolate samples and treats while taking a stroll through downtown Washington and raise money for breast cancer awareness.
kciiradio.com
4-H Enrollment Numbers Remain Steady for Washington County
Washington County 4-H wrapped up their pre-season planning at their recent September 7th meeting at Dallmeyer Hall. The evening included fall program planning, curriculum highlights, record book evaluations, award applications, and new year enrollment information. The meeting also determined the 4-Hers who will receive a record book award from Washington County 4-H at a ceremony in November.
kciiradio.com
50th Annual Kalona Fall Festival to Take Place This Weekend
Kalona’s Fall Festival is set to reach a major milestone this week. The annual event, taking place Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 hits the half-century mark in 2022. The Fall Festival, which began as a fundraiser for the Kalona Historical Society offers live music, great food, like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Issues Reminder Re: Outdoor Burning
On the first day of fall, the city of Ottumwa issued a reminder for residents who will be burning yard waste or enjoying outdoor fires. This past year new code adoptions were put in place in regards to outdoor burning. With the temperatures dropping and fall clean-up coming up, the Ottumwa Fire Department wants to remind residents of the following:
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
kciiradio.com
The Highland Huskies Celebrate Homecoming
The Highland Huskies will celebrate their homecoming this week. The Huskies will start the celebration with dress-up days including jersey day Monday, bikers vs surfers Tuesday, USA day Wednesday, Celebrity day Thursday, and Husky day Friday. Highland will hold their Homecoming Boom Night on Wednesday at the Ainsworth Ball Field....
KCRG.com
Wolfe Eye Clinic warns patients about security breach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning patients about a security breach that may have involved personal information. It happened in December with the electronic medical records platform “My-Care Integrity.” It’s used by many companies across the country. Wolfe said there is no evidence...
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
Comments / 0