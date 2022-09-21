ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

DEC: Bluetongue virus found in 3 New York deer

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcVp7_0i4A7Nb300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A usually deadly virus, known as bluetongue for one of its symptoms, was found in three deer in Southampton—the first time the disease was identified in New York State, the DEC said Tuesday. Bluetongue is closely related to epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). Both are spread by tiny midges, or “no-see-ums,” and outbreaks typically end with the first hard frost of the winter.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Late last month, the hemorrhagic virus was detected in two dead deer, one in Southampton and another in Schodack, the DEC said. The first case of 2022 came just weeks earlier, in Dover Plains.

Environmental officials noted that the diseases caused by the bluetongue virus (BTV) or EHD are not usually spread from deer to deer, and humans cannot be infected by wildlife or bites from midges. Kevin Hynes, Wildlife Health Program Leader with DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, said any game meat should be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which should kill or inactivate most viruses, bacteria, or parasites present, as an extra precaution.

DEC Commissioner Seggos takes leave to help Ukraine

There is no treatment or means to prevent EHD or BTV in free-range deer. The two viruses cause the same sorts of symptoms: fever, difficulty breathing, dehydration, swelling of the head, neck, and tongue, attraction to water, and rapid death.

Bluetongue typically kills deer within 36 hours, the DEC said. A link for public reporting of deer with symptoms of the disease is available through the DEC website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022

Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Southampton, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Southampton, NY
City
Dover Plains, NY
City
Schodack, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Bacteria#Parasites#Dec#Ehd#Wildlife Health Program#Btv
newyorkupstate.com

Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
nysenate.gov

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend

Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
SAG HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
nysenate.gov

Abortion ‘Traps’ Linger In Parts Of Nassau County

At least two Nassau municipalities have moved to scrub early-1970s abortion restrictions from their rulebooks after local electeds called for a review of “antiquated” laws leftover from an earlier, also volatile, era of U.S. history. New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti announced...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy