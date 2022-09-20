Read full article on original website
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Pop star Rihanna has been tapped to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. The National Football League game is to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. "We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime...
