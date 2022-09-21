ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate Baltimore and Artistic Communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Center Stage is placing the rich culture of the city and artistic communities in the limelight. Introducing an entire series of programs to celebrate. Annalisa Dias and Bryan Butler from the Baltimore Center Stage share more about #OurTownBaltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sickle Cell Awareness

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. It is the most common form of inherited blood disorders in the United States, affecting almost 100,00 Americans. Dr. April Ruffin, Board-certified Hospitalist at GBMC shares more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The fight against Sickle Cell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Every day more and more progress is made in the fight against a disease that impacts millions. Dr. Robert Brodsky is a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Hematology. Brodsky is joined...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott honors historically black colleges and universities in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by university officials and students, announced HBCU Day in Baltimore. "You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings, and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to find a career here and beyond and throughout the world. Our HBCU's have a lasting and undeniable legacy and are an important part of the black experience," Scott said at a Friday news conference. "[I] encourage all residents who are alumni or supporters of HBCU's to represent their school by wearing their school paraphernalia."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bromo Arts Walk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local artists and explore the Bromo Arts District through a self-guided tour. The Bromo Arts Walk is back just in time for Fall. Executive Director of the Bromo Arts Walk Emily Breiter, and Nicole Ringel from Sense of Press share what to expect.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Taking precautions now against COVID-19

(WBFF) — President Joe Biden says the pandemic is over but the World Health Organization disagrees. Dr. Greg Schrank is an infectious diseases physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He's also an assistant professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He shares more on how you should proceed with precautions to guard against COVID-19.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Susquehanna River Running Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Susquehanna River Running Festival is back, celebrating 5-years. The 5K/10K race will benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, awarding student athletes around Harford County. Race Event Organizer Dominic Corson shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Budget friendly family meals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Family Meals Month. Home cooked meals nourish the brain and health of all family members. Right now grocery shopping can be a little stressful because of the high prices. Registered Dietitian with UMMC Angela Ginn-Meadow shares how we can save while shopping for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$80,000 added to reward for tips in killing of ATM worker

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family and friends of Kenneth Gerstley have added $80,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest can indictment of the people responsible for his death. Including the reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, the total reward now stands at $88,000. "He was innocently doing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Program that claims record of violence reduction, fuming over city funding rejection

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Life skills, provide counseling, therapy things they stay in need of," Marlo Hargrove said. It's what Hargrove says his organization offers. "Helping them to rehabilitate themselves." F.A.C.E or Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders to Hargrove said serves as one major tool in Baltimore's crime fight targeting directly...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
BALTIMORE, MD

