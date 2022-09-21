Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Baltimore and Artistic Communities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Center Stage is placing the rich culture of the city and artistic communities in the limelight. Introducing an entire series of programs to celebrate. Annalisa Dias and Bryan Butler from the Baltimore Center Stage share more about #OurTownBaltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Sickle Cell Awareness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. It is the most common form of inherited blood disorders in the United States, affecting almost 100,00 Americans. Dr. April Ruffin, Board-certified Hospitalist at GBMC shares more information.
foxbaltimore.com
The fight against Sickle Cell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Every day more and more progress is made in the fight against a disease that impacts millions. Dr. Robert Brodsky is a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Hematology. Brodsky is joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott honors historically black colleges and universities in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by university officials and students, announced HBCU Day in Baltimore. "You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings, and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to find a career here and beyond and throughout the world. Our HBCU's have a lasting and undeniable legacy and are an important part of the black experience," Scott said at a Friday news conference. "[I] encourage all residents who are alumni or supporters of HBCU's to represent their school by wearing their school paraphernalia."
foxbaltimore.com
Bromo Arts Walk
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local artists and explore the Bromo Arts District through a self-guided tour. The Bromo Arts Walk is back just in time for Fall. Executive Director of the Bromo Arts Walk Emily Breiter, and Nicole Ringel from Sense of Press share what to expect.
foxbaltimore.com
Statistics show nearly 75 crimes committed in proposed Johns Hopkins police districts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The opposition was heard loud and clear. "There has not been a 100% successful police force," a protestor said. On Thursday, dozens of protesters effectively shut down a town hall about Johns Hopkins University's plans for a new police force. But supporters of Johns Hopkins creating...
foxbaltimore.com
Protests shut down Johns Hopkins town hall on controversial plan to form police force
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dozens of protesters with signs and bullhorns effectively shut down a town hall Thursday about Johns Hopkins University's plan to establish its own police force. Early on, protesters' chants drowned out Hopkins officials prepared remarks. After a few minutes, the Hopkins officials who were set to...
foxbaltimore.com
Congressional candidate Nicolee Ambrose plans to tackle Baltimore crime if elected
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Republican Nicolee Ambrose is looking to unseat longtime incumbent Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger. Wednesday she unveiled her plans to fight crime in Baltimore City if elected. “We are on pace to have the bloodiest year in over a decade,” she said. The crime crisis in Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Taking precautions now against COVID-19
(WBFF) — President Joe Biden says the pandemic is over but the World Health Organization disagrees. Dr. Greg Schrank is an infectious diseases physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He's also an assistant professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He shares more on how you should proceed with precautions to guard against COVID-19.
foxbaltimore.com
Cool Zoo taking over the Maryland State Fairgrounds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Go where the wild things are. The Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife exhibit is coming to Baltimore. President and CEO Jim DeBerry shares more with a bunch of friends.
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with interfering with investigation into death of UMD football coach's son
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland man is accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017, in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm...
foxbaltimore.com
Susquehanna River Running Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Susquehanna River Running Festival is back, celebrating 5-years. The 5K/10K race will benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, awarding student athletes around Harford County. Race Event Organizer Dominic Corson shares more.
foxbaltimore.com
Nick Mosby aide may have broken city rules with unapproved, over $9,000 overseas trip
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's chief of staff may have broken city rules when he spent more than $9,000 in city money to attend a conference in England without prior approval from the Board of Estimates. However, the Board of Estimates approved the expense retroactively...
foxbaltimore.com
Budget friendly family meals
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Family Meals Month. Home cooked meals nourish the brain and health of all family members. Right now grocery shopping can be a little stressful because of the high prices. Registered Dietitian with UMMC Angela Ginn-Meadow shares how we can save while shopping for the...
foxbaltimore.com
Mt. Airy Police Chief: 'Domestic history' preceded home-made bomb found in Carney
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mount Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz discussed this week's bomb threat in Baltimore County with Patrice Sanders on FOX45 Morning News. A man from Carroll County is accused of creating a home-made bomb that could be detonated remotely. This device caused the evaluation of an elementary and middle school in Carney.
foxbaltimore.com
Jared Kushner's apartment company to pay $3.25 million over illegal fees, poor maintenance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A property management company associated with Jared Kushner has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state of Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain its properties. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, owns a 50% stake in...
foxbaltimore.com
$80,000 added to reward for tips in killing of ATM worker
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family and friends of Kenneth Gerstley have added $80,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest can indictment of the people responsible for his death. Including the reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, the total reward now stands at $88,000. "He was innocently doing his...
foxbaltimore.com
Program that claims record of violence reduction, fuming over city funding rejection
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Life skills, provide counseling, therapy things they stay in need of," Marlo Hargrove said. It's what Hargrove says his organization offers. "Helping them to rehabilitate themselves." F.A.C.E or Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders to Hargrove said serves as one major tool in Baltimore's crime fight targeting directly...
foxbaltimore.com
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore prosecutor, Maryland attorney general clash over Adnan Syed case file
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh are at odds over the developments in the case of Adnan Syed that led to his murder conviction being thrown out. Mosby's office said they found evidence in Syed's trial file that described two...
