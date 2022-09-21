Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Cincinnati 'not worried' about 0-2 start; 'We're gonna be fine'
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered advice for those panicking about the team's winless start heading into Week 3. "Let's all just take a deep breath and relax," Burrow said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it." Cincinnati's reign as...
New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
Bengals News (9/23): Tee Higgins focused on the present
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Doesn't Want to Talk About Last Season, Focused on Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets. With Isaiah Prince on injured reserve, Taylor indicated it would be Hakeem Adeniji or D'Ante Smith if Collins can't go, but Taylor said after Thursday's practice he feels good about Collins' prospects of playing.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: All Hands on Deck
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a shocking 0-2 start and questions surround the defending AFC Champions. Questions abound about the team and what may be around the corner for the rest of the season. On this week’s show, we go over the struggles, recap the loss to the Cowboys...
NY Jets’ injury report features good news entering Bengals game
QB Zach Wilson (knee): Out. All six of the players listed as questionable are expected to play on Sunday. It’s a positive development after each of those players dealt with minor ailments throughout the week. Uzomah will make his return to the lineup after sitting out in Week 2...
Look: Bengals Wear White Helmets at Friday's Practice
Cincinnati plays the New York Jets in New Jersey on Sunday
Bengals RT La'el Collins Misses Wednesday's Practice
The 29-year-old wasn't at practice
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. USF | Game 4
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
