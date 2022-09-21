The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO