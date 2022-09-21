ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
Bengals News (9/23): Tee Higgins focused on the present

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Doesn't Want to Talk About Last Season, Focused on Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets. With Isaiah Prince on injured reserve, Taylor indicated it would be Hakeem Adeniji or D'Ante Smith if Collins can't go, but Taylor said after Thursday's practice he feels good about Collins' prospects of playing.
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: All Hands on Deck

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a shocking 0-2 start and questions surround the defending AFC Champions. Questions abound about the team and what may be around the corner for the rest of the season. On this week’s show, we go over the struggles, recap the loss to the Cowboys...
