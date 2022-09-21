Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Work Session held to Discuss Possible Relocation of County Offices
A work session was held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The session was to examine a preliminary feasibility study by Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), assessing whether several county offices currently in the Washington County Courthouse could be relocated to the county-owned Orchard Hills complex.
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board overheard a pair of financial reports from the environmental and public health departments. The board approved an update to the Procedure Manual for Grant to Counties and discussed the changes that have been made to the Iowa Cottage Food Law.
kciiradio.com
New Business to Take the Place of Smouse House
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the lot that the historic Smouse House occupied. The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation...
kciiradio.com
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The council unanimously approved all proposed preliminary plats and site plans discussed during the meeting. Parking and street regulation adjustments, as well as the newly developed snow ban parking plan, all underwent their third and final readings. The Council agreed to continue negotiations with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern after receiving the newly merged railroads’ initial offer.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. A pair of updates will be provided from the 1st Five Program and MCAH, with possible action being taken to address issues after the updates. The board will also review the Procedure Manual for grants to counties, with possible changes being made after the review.
kciiradio.com
Washington Seeks to become more Walkable
The Washington Healthy Hometown Walking Audit was held on Monday, September 19th. The audit featured presentations about various community design concepts that relate to walkability, safe routes to schools, bikeability, and traffic safety. After the presentations, participants went on a short walk around Washington to discuss some ideas for possible future development.
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
kciiradio.com
4-H Enrollment Numbers Remain Steady for Washington County
Washington County 4-H wrapped up their pre-season planning at their recent September 7th meeting at Dallmeyer Hall. The evening included fall program planning, curriculum highlights, record book evaluations, award applications, and new year enrollment information. The meeting also determined the 4-Hers who will receive a record book award from Washington County 4-H at a ceremony in November.
kciiradio.com
English Valleys High School Conducts Intruder Drill
On Wednesday, September 14, English Valleys students and staff participated in a drill, simulating an intruder inside the building. While Iowa law requires schools to organize at least four tornado drills and four fire drills per year, intruder drills like this occur once every other year. This is due to the fact that police, fire, and EMS are all involved.
kciiradio.com
A Tax Revenue Increase Could be on the way for Washington Community Schools
The Iowa Utilities Board will be hosting a meeting at Marr Park at 6:00 pm Monday, September 26th, to discuss a possible solar project to the east of Washington. Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone says that if this project were to be approved, it could generate a significant tax revenue increase for the school district.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Severe Rollover Crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries at Spruce Ave. and 220th Street in rural Washington County. Prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene, it was advised that no person was located within the vehicle and that the vehicle was on its top in the north ditch.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
ottumwaradio.com
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Accident in Wapello County
A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning west of Eldon. According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 16 at 5:09 AM. A GMC box truck driven by 53-year-old Ronald Lee Carlson of Bloomfield stuck 29-year-old Makayla White of Bloomfield who was walking on the roadway.
KWQC
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass City Council placed the city’s chief of police on paid administrative leave in early September. According to the minutes from the special city council meeting on Sept. 8, Chief Bobby Flaherty was placed on leave following a closed session. Those minutes were approved at the regular city council meeting on Monday.
KBUR
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Voss and Flannery Reign as Royalty For Washington Homecoming
The 2022 Washington Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday night at the Washington High School Auditorium. During Spirit Night festivities Grace Voss was named queen and Kevin Flannery is this year’s king. The full court includes queen candidates Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, and Teegan Sulentich, with king candidates Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson and Cameron Vongpanya. Homecoming week activities continue Friday with Demon Spirit dress-up day, an early out at 1:20p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 2p.m. that will travel from the High School to the square on South Iowa Avenue, with a pep assembly in the Central Park square at 3p.m. The annual Homecoming dance will be Saturday from 8-10p.m.
