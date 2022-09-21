ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired shots in the direction of a male victim after finding him with a woman who knew both men. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls,...
City
State
South Dakota State
Crime & Safety
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens

more955.com

Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.
KELOLAND TV

Brookings police say 50 fake IDs stopped

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Border patrol stopped a large shipment of fake IDs from being delivered to someone in Brookings. Police say the person had ordered 50 of them for friends, so they could buy alcohol. However in some cases, police say fake IDs can be used in more...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
dakotanewsnow.com

Latest officer-involved shooting a concern for law enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect. Area law enforcement have warned that things are becoming more dangerous for officers and deputies. The Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
KELOLAND TV

42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

