Stitch Fix, Tellurian And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares declined 10.8% to $9.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 86% on Tuesday.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares tumbled 10% to $4.25 in pre-market trading as the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 7.8% to $6.32 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $8 to $10.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ dropped 7.2% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Tuesday.

Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 7.1% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Tellurian shares tumbled 24% on Tuesday after the company withdrew its proposed public offering of senior secured notes and warrants.

Sunrun Inc. RUN slipped 5.3% to $32.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Tuesday.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE fell 3.8% to $3.53 in pre-market trading. Wave Life Sciences recently announced an update to the ongoing Phase 1b/2a SELECT-HD trial of WVE-003 for Huntington's disease (HD).

