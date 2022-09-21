ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany Moves To Nationalize Gas Giant Uniper In €8B Deal To Avert Energy Supply Crisis

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Germany will nationalize Uniper SE UNPRF in a bid to save the country's largest gas importer, which was hit hard by Russian natural-gas cuts to Europe.
  • The German government would take a 99% stake in the energy giant and inject €8 billion.
  • The Federal Government will acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum Oyj FOJCY FOJCF for €1.70 per share.
  • The credit line provided by Fortum, consisting of a €4 billion shareholder loan and €4 billion guarantee line, will be replaced by the Federal Government following the acquisition of the Fortum stake.
  • Uniper is Germany's largest gas importer and has been squeezed by vastly reduced gas flows from Russia, which has made prices soaring.
  • "Since the stabilization package for Uniper was agreed in July, Uniper's situation has further deteriorated rapidly and significantly; as such, new measures to resolve the situation have been agreed," Fortum announced in a statement.
  • "The amendment of the stabilization package announced in July was necessary against the backdrop of the further intensification of the energy crisis," said Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach.
  • Fortum will deconsolidate Uniper as of the third quarter of 2022.
  • Photo via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Energy Supply#Business Industry#Linus Business#Electricity Supply#Uniper Se Unprf#Russian#The Federal Government
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Benzinga

More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030

California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Fortune

The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change

A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy