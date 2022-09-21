ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

COVID among school-aged residents of Cobb County for the 14-day period ending September 22, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for Cobb County and statewide over the two-week period ending September 22, 2022. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,50263134HighDecreasing. 5-1727,3817154Moderately...
Cobb Opioid Symposium this evening in BOC Meeting Room, and livestreamed

The opioid epidemic has, unfortunately, been in the news a lot lately, particularly the spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl through the community, hitting parts of west Cobb particularly hard. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. will host the inaugural Cobb Opioid Symposium this evening. The meeting will...
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Kennesaw citizens opposed to Wildman’s reopening say they “won’t go away”

Kennesaw citizens returned to City Council Monday to protest the decision to allow Wildman’s Civil War shop to reopen on Main Street. About 30 people came to speak and hold up signs that said “Take the KKK out of Kennesaw” and “Don’t Harbor Hate.” This was not the first time Wildman’s dominated the public comment portion of the meeting without being on the agenda in recent months.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Michelle Hall

Tourist spending on the rise in Forsyth County

Father and son hike to the Indian Seats at the top of Sawnee Mountain(Photo/Discover FoCo) (Forsyth County, GA) More tourists are heading to Forsyth County, according to new information released by Discover FoCo, the county’s Destination Marketing Organization. The group also reports that Forsyth County is now ranked fifth out of the 34 counties that make up the North Georgia travel region.
A Sad Subtraction: Math Teacher Adrienne Carter Prepares to Leave NAHS

Every core subject needs a core teacher — and Adrienne Carter, a mathematics teacher at North Atlanta, is one of many stellar examples. However, after five years of teaching in the 11 stories, Carter is preparing to leave NAHS come the end of the 2022-23 school year. Beyond her sharp mind for addition and multiplication, Carter’s compassionate spirit and excellence in her craft make her a vital asset in education.
