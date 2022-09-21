Read full article on original website
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
COVID among school-aged residents of Cobb County for the 14-day period ending September 22, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for Cobb County and statewide over the two-week period ending September 22, 2022. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,50263134HighDecreasing. 5-1727,3817154Moderately...
Cobb Opioid Symposium this evening in BOC Meeting Room, and livestreamed
The opioid epidemic has, unfortunately, been in the news a lot lately, particularly the spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl through the community, hitting parts of west Cobb particularly hard. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. will host the inaugural Cobb Opioid Symposium this evening. The meeting will...
Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
Middle school teacher put on leave after video shows him choking student in class
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County middle school teacher has been put on leave after video showed him choking a student in the middle of class. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Salem Middle School where the incident unfolded. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the teacher because there is an active investigation.
Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales revenue
A panel of eight mayors took part in a Roswell town hall Wednesday to inform the public on what’s at stake if 15 cities ...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA
Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
Smyrna approves Pebblebrook annexation, first redistricting charter amendment, and townhome code amendments
Smyrna’s City Council held its regular meeting at City Hall Monday evening. Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould filled in for Mayor Derek Norton as the council approved several agenda items. One of the first few things to happen Monday was that City Councilwoman Latonia Hines, calling into the meeting,...
Kennesaw citizens opposed to Wildman’s reopening say they “won’t go away”
Kennesaw citizens returned to City Council Monday to protest the decision to allow Wildman’s Civil War shop to reopen on Main Street. About 30 people came to speak and hold up signs that said “Take the KKK out of Kennesaw” and “Don’t Harbor Hate.” This was not the first time Wildman’s dominated the public comment portion of the meeting without being on the agenda in recent months.
School district buckling down after crossing guard struck by car in school zone
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A well-known crossing guard is recovering. A driver hit him in a school zone just as students were making their way to school. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Osborne High School with the warning the school district has for drivers.
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Tourist spending on the rise in Forsyth County
Father and son hike to the Indian Seats at the top of Sawnee Mountain(Photo/Discover FoCo) (Forsyth County, GA) More tourists are heading to Forsyth County, according to new information released by Discover FoCo, the county’s Destination Marketing Organization. The group also reports that Forsyth County is now ranked fifth out of the 34 counties that make up the North Georgia travel region.
Forsyth County Republican Party sees large turnout at fundraiser for Governor Kemp
(Forsyth County, GA) Crowds gathered at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on the evening of Monday, September 19, for a barbecue and fundraiser for Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican candidate for Georgia’s governor. Approximately 400 people, including many former and current elected officials from local and state offices, attended the event to show their support.
A Sad Subtraction: Math Teacher Adrienne Carter Prepares to Leave NAHS
Every core subject needs a core teacher — and Adrienne Carter, a mathematics teacher at North Atlanta, is one of many stellar examples. However, after five years of teaching in the 11 stories, Carter is preparing to leave NAHS come the end of the 2022-23 school year. Beyond her sharp mind for addition and multiplication, Carter’s compassionate spirit and excellence in her craft make her a vital asset in education.
