Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
Names Released in Aurora County Crash
A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jordon R. Whipple, 28, of Bonesteel, South Dakota, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for involuntary manslaughter. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Whipple to 41 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Whipple will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
Comments / 0