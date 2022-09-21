ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Juul Sues FDA, Accuses It Deliberately Withheld Scientific Materials Related To Sales Ban

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8iso_0i4A5uDG00
  • E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, filed a complaint accusing the FDA's refusal to disclose documents supporting its banning order on the company's products.
  • In June, the agency ordered Juul to stop selling and distributing all its products marketed in the U.S., saying the company's products played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.
  • In a Reuters report, the complaint noted that the FDA invoked the "widely abused" deliberative process privilege to improperly withhold scientific materials that are "central" to understanding the basis for the sales ban.
  • In the report, Juul said the materials would show whether the FDA conducted a legally required risk/benefit analysis of its products, including claims they help smokers quit cigarettes, and whether the agency's reasoning was scientifically sound.
  • "The public deserves a complete picture of the scientific facts behind one of the agency's most controversial and closely scrutinized decisions in recent years," Juul said.
  • In July, FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order," the agency's tobacco division wrote in a tweet. "The agency has determined that scientific issues unique to the Juul application warrant additional review."
  • Juul Labs agreed to pay $438.5 million to 34 states and territories in September to sort out a two-year bipartisan investigation into its marketing and sales practices.
  • Price Action: MO shares closed at $43.00 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Juul Labs Inc#Altria Group Inc Mo#Reuters
Sioux City Journal

FDA Admits Flaws in Response to Infant Formula Shortage

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a report issued Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged numerous shortcomings in its response to the infant formula shortage earlier this year. "For things that are critical to the public health, if you don't have some understanding of how all...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
Benzinga

More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
PHARMACEUTICALS
msn.com

FDA Warns Against Using NyQuil As A Chicken Marinade

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The Food and Drug Administration has offered Americans some food for thought: It’s a bad idea to use NyQuil as a chicken marinade. The federal agency felt obligated to issue the warning in light of a social media challenge encouraging people to...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy